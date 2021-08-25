The home improvement services market was valued at $316.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $585.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Improvement Services Market by Type, Buyers Age and City Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126716/?utm_source=GNW



The major driving factor for the home improvement services market is rise in interest and property costs across the world. This leads people to renovate or refurbish old houses as per their requirement and avoid huge expenditure on new houses. In addition, remodeling of newly bought old homes as per the requirement or choice before moving into the house is another driving factor of the home improvement services market. However, rise in DIY culture hampers the market at a greater extent. Several DIY videos are easily available on internet platforms such as YouTube. In addition, many online courses are easily available for training purposes for individuals as well as professionals. This leads people to perform their renovation activities without hiring for professional help. On the contrary, rising smart homes and home automation technology has led to installation of new equipment and gadgets that are energy-efficient. This is a major opportunity for the home improvement services market growth during the forecast period.

The home improvement services market is segmented on the basis of type, buyers age, city type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into kitchen renovation & addition, bathroom renovation & addition, exterior & interior replacements, system upgrades, and others. Depending on buyers age, it is classified into under 35, 35-54, 55-64, and above 65. On the basis of city type, the market is bifurcated into metro cities and other non-metro cities & towns. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition analysis



The major players profiled in the home improvement services market include Belfor, Coit Services, Inc., Crane Renovation Group, DKI Ventures, LLC, FirstService Corporation, Mr. Handyman, Power Home Remodeling Group, LLC, Rainbow Restoration, Servpro, and Venturi Restoration. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, partnership, and acquisition, to offer better products and services to customers in the home improvement services market.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging home improvement services market trends and dynamics.

• In-depth home improvement services market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

• The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

o Kitchen Renovation & Addition

o Bathroom Renovation & Addition

o Exterior & Interior Replacements

o System Upgrades

o Others



By Buyers Age

o Under 35

o 35-54

o 55-64

o Above 65



By City Type

o Metro Cities

o Other Non-metro Cities & Towns



By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Players

Belfor

Coit Services, Inc.

Crane Renovation Group,

DKI Ventures, LLC

FirstService Corporation

Mr. Handyman

Power Home Remodeling Group, LLC

Rainbow Restoration

Servpro

Venturi Restoration

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126716/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________