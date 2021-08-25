100 Percent Vegan, Gluten-Free, Trans Fat-Free Plantain Chips are the Perfect Snack for You!

PALM BEACH, FL, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantain, a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, now comes in three delicious chip flavors from Mr. Favourite.

“We wanted to make a healthier chip that is also tasty,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S. “We have delightful flavors, such as Chili Garlic, Sour Cream and Onion, and, of course, our regular variety when simple is sometimes better.”

Paulose pointed out that Mr. Favourite chips are 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans fat-free.

“They are the perfect snack for everyone. We make our chips with simple ingredients,” Paulose said, adding that Mr. Favourite chips are also sugar-free.

Plantains, a type of banana, are believed to have originated from Southeast Asia, although other sources place them in eastern Africa as early as 3000 BCs.

“Regardless of where they are from, plantains have become a favorite food for many cultures, which is great news because they contain antioxidants, vitamin C to support the immune system, and vitamin B6, which may reduce cardiovascular risks,” he said.

Mr. Favourite has taken plantains and created chips for every occasion.

“Our chips are great if you are craving a snack that is crunchy and savory,” Paulose said. “If you want to add more flavor, our Sour Cream and Onion chips are mouth-watering snacks.

“For someone who wants an added kick, our Chili Garlic chips are a tasteful blend of coarsely ground chilies and garlic that create a sweet and spicy flavor,” he added.

Paulose said Mr. Favourite chips have already become popular in Canada, which is why the company has decided to invade the U.S.

“People today are more concerned than ever before about staying healthy,” Paulose said. “They want healthier food alternatives, but they don’t want to give up their favorite flavors or taste, which is why we believe Mr. Favourite chips will become a staple for many consumers in the states.”

For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.

Attachments