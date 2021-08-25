Global AI Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the AI Enabled E-Commerce Solutions Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 40 percent over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



A shift in consumer preference for online sales channel platforms especially due to the covid-19 pandemic has inspired various vendors to expand their sales through apps and websites. This advancement has provided ample opportunities to adopt artificial intelligence in the e-commerce industry.





Machine learning held significant revenue share

High penetration is witnessed in the usage of machine learning programs in the e-commerce industry. This technology elevates various functionality related to product recommendation, sales forecasting, and predictive analysis.

Product recommendation and customer relationship management are the widely adopted features

The global AI enabled e-commerce solutions market is witnessing a strong adoption of machine learning-based product recommendation and customer relationship management applications. This feature enables the seller to optimize their sales target by reaching the right customer with key analysis based on gathered information.

North America dominated the regional segment

The North American AI enabled e-commerce solutions industry dominated the global demand and is projected to hold its dominance in the coming years. Increasing sales through online channel platforms accompanied by rising penetration of personalized shopping experience will support the regional industry growth.

Wide white space availability and high penetration is expected in the coming years

Key identified providers in the market are Shelf.ai, Riskified, Reflektion, Inc., Osaro, AntVoice SAS, Sift, Appier Inc, LivePerson, Inc., Granify Inc., Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Sidecar Interactive, Inc., PayPal, Inc., Tinyclues SAS, ViSenze Pte Ltd., Twiggle Ltd., Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd, Dynamic Yield Ltd., Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, and Crobox B.V. among others.

The global AI enabled e-commerce solutions company revenue share is non-consolidated and at the development stage. The concept is still new in few markets and more adoption is expected in the coming years. As of now, a limited number of providers are offering their services in the market.





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

NLP

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Customer Relationship Management

Supply Chain Analysis

Fake Review Analysis

Warehouse Automation Sorting and Placing Inventory Storage Others

Merchandising Facets and Filter selection Multi-Device Interaction Others

Product Recommendation

Customer Service Chat-bots Others

Fleet Management

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA





