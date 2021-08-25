Global Antidiabetic Drug Markets Report 2021: A-Glucosidase Inhibitors, Biguanides, DPP-IV Inhibitors, Meglitinides, Sulfonylureas, Thiazolidinediones - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antidiabetic Drug Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Diabetic Type, Patient, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antidiabetic Drug Market is estimated to be USD 38.20 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 64.95 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.
Market Dynamics
The major factors such as Unhealthy food habits among individuals of all ages, increase in the prevalence of diabetes (both type I and type II), increase in obesity among people are driving the rise of the anti-diabetic drug market. Furthermore, the rising elderly population is a major driver of market expansion.
According to the International Diabetes Foundation, diabetes affects one in every five persons aged 65 and up throughout the world. In addition, growing government spending and health-awareness efforts to successfully treat diabetes, as well as investments in research and development and the invention of different techniques to control diabetes and create sophisticated anti-diabetic drugs, as per the growing requirement is expected to create opportunities for the market growth.
However, an important factor restraining the antidiabetics drug market is the decrease in treatment and drug efficacy over time, which can lead to various health issues. In addition, the high cost of medicines is seen as a challenge for the growth of the global antidiabetic drug market.
Market Segmentation
- By Drug Type, the market is classified into A-Glucosidase Inhibitors (Acarbose), Biguanides (Metformin), Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-IV) Inhibitors (Sitagliptin), Meglitinides (Repaglinide), Sulfonylureas (Glimepiride), Thiazolidinediones (Pioglitazone), and others. Amongst all, the A-Glucosidase Inhibitors (Acarbose), segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Diabetic Type, the market is classified as diabetes type 1 and diabetes type 2. Amongst all, the diabetes type 1 segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Patient, the market is classified as adult, geriatric, and paediatric. Amongst all, the adult segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Mankind Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd inked a sub-licensing agreement to co-market anti-diabetes drug remogliflozin etabonate in India. - 23rd December 2019
- Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone Lispro Formulation Containing - 25th January 2021
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Eli Lilly
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novo Nordisk
