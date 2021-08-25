The global mother and child healthcare market was valued at $ 504.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 1,795.9 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mother and Child Healthcare Market by Service, Maternal Age, and Location : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126706/?utm_source=GNW

Throughout the globe, particularly in developing countries, there is a rise in concern and interest in maternal and child health care. This commitment toward mother and child healthcare advanced further after the World Summit for Children, 1991, which gave serious consideration and outlined major areas to be addressed in the provision of maternal and child health care services.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector across the world. The disease has forced a number of industries to shut their doors temporarily, including several sub-domains of healthcare. Moreover, there has also been a negative effect on various healthcare services, including mother & child healthcare market. Owing to the pandemic, healthcare workers, equipment, and facilities have been moved to cope with the rising number of patients having COVID-19. The pandemic caused major impediments in the pharmaceutical and medical supply chain globally. Although mortality rates for COVID-19 appear to be low in children and women of reproductive age, these groups might be affected out of proportions due to disarrayed routine health services, particularly in low-income and middle-income countries such as India. The fear of contracting the virus at health facilities, lack of trust in health system, and misinformation about source of diseases are creating breeding grounds that may reverse the progress achieved in maternal and child health indicators. Public health measures, if not customized to country-specific scenarios, may lead to harm that is arguably greater than the fatal effects of a pandemic that were meant to be avoided.

Increase in adoption of mother and child healthcare services is the major factor that propels the market growth. Moreover, willingness among parents to seek opinion from super-specialists drive growth of the mother and child healthcare market. However, problem of supplies (drugs, medicines) in remote areas are expected to restrain growth of the market. Moreover, increase in willingness among parents to seek opinion from super-specialists are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

The global mother and child healthcare market is segmented on the basis of services, maternal age, location, and region. On the basis of services, the market is categorized into pre-natal services, birthing services, post-natal services, and fertility services. By maternal age, it is classified into under 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 38, and 39 and above. By location, it is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes & clinics, in-home services, and online. The hospitals segment is further classified into under 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 38 and 39 & above. Moreover, the nursing homes & clinics segment is further categorized into under 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 38, and 39 & above. Furthermore, in-home services segment is further divided into under 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 38, and 39 & above. The online segment further divided into under 20, 21 to 30, 31 to 38 and 39 and above. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Services

o Pre-Natal Services

o Birthing Services

o Post-Natal Services

o Fertility Services

• By Maternal Age

o Under 20

o 21 to 30

o 31 to 38

o 39 & above

• By Location

o Hospitals

o Under 20

o 21 to 30

o 31 to 38

o 39 & above

o Nursing homes & clinics

o Under 20

o 21 to 30

o 31 to 38

o 39 & above

o In-home services

o Under 20

o 21 to 30

o 31 to 38

o 39 & above

o Online

o Under 20

o 21 to 30

o 31 to 38

o 39 & above

• By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

