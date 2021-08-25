Insights on the Aerospace & Defense Global Market to 2025 - Key Driving and Restraining Forces

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace & Defense Outlook - 2021-2025 - Defense Spending Trends, Growth Domains, Key Programs, Emerging Game Changer Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Defense Spending, standing at $1.98 trillion for 2020, has been growing at a scorching pace since the onset of this great power competition with the growth rate, pegged at 3.6% for 2019 & 2.6% for 2020, almost paralleling the Cold War-era highs
The realignment of U.S. defense spending, with renewed focus on competing with near peer adversaries while sustaining traditional overmatch over adversaries, has accelerated the pace of recapitalization of ageing equipment with the award of several new defense contract awards over the recent years & many others in the pipeline. The same remains a key area of focus for the industry given their strategic nature, size, scale as well as scope & long term horizon
The focus, thus, has been on equipment upgrade, modernization & recapitalization apart from capabilities revitalization and increased R&D outlays towards development of next generational & game changer technologies. The United States continues to retain & maintain its traditional overmatch over adversaries & pole position driven by the nation's significant focus & investments towards R&D while the Chinese ascension & Russian resurgence continues unabated
The Middle East, Eastern Europe & the Asia-Pacific regions remain the epicentre of ongoing geopolitical turbulence with political instability, ongoing conflicts & territorial disputes reigning supreme across these regions. The same has also been driving demand for military equipment across these regions which has led to a surge in arms imports & initiation of indigenous, large scale defense programs over the recent years with the Asia-Pacific region bagging the top spot, a trend which is likely to be sustained over medium term
This return to the age of multipolarity, marked by the onset of great power competition at the world stage & marking the effective resurgence of the age of realism, has simultaneously witnessed the onset of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic impact of the pandemic & the funding of the relief efforts underway across the globe, are likely to put significant pressure on government finances across most parts of the world. However, their impact on defense spending is likely to be limited & confined to non-strategic defense programs. Most strategic & long term defense programs, as well as technology development efforts, are likely to be more or less sustained going forward. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to take the lead, in terms of projected defense spending growth rate going forward, with most global industry OEMs keenly eyeing the region while scouting for growth opportunities for the medium term
Against this backdrop, the report analyzes the Global Aerospace & Defense market:-Key Focus Areas
- Key Industry, Market & Technology trends likely to shape the industry's evolution over medium term - Analysis & Impact
- Key Growth Domains which are likely to spearhead top line growth over medium term - Potential Scale & Scope of the Opportunities
- Defense Spending Trends, Analysis & the Road Ahead - Growth Areas, Key Markets & Emerging Opportunities
- Key Upcoming, Strategic Defense Programs over medium term - Detailed Program Factsheets & Opportunities
- Emerging & Game Changer Technologies - Focus Areas, Key OEMs, Contract Awards, Initiatives & Latest Developments
Key Topics Covered:
Section - 1
- Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Introduction & Overview
Section - 2
- Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section - 3
- Key Growth Domains - Overview, Size & Scope, Growth Outlook
- Fighter Aircrafts
- Military Rotorcrafts
- Armored Vehicles
- Military Aviation Turbofan Engines
- Military UAS/UCAVs
- Missiles & Missile Defense
Section - 4
- Key Upcoming Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets, including, Program Size, Scale, Scope, Status, Contract Awards & Latest Developments
Section - 5
- Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 6
- Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 7 - Global Defense Spending Trends
- Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis
- Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations
- Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Growth Trend & Projections through 2025
- Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP
- Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions
- Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 & Top 10 Nations
Section - 8 - Emerging & Game Changer Technologies:
- Outline of R&D Efforts, Contract Awards, Key Industry OEMs, Strategic Priorities & Initiatives and Latest Developments
- Hypersonics
- Directed Energy Systems
- Drone Swarms
- Sixth Generation Fighter Jets
- Next Generation Rotorcrafts
