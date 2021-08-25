The global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Model Market by Animal Type, Application, and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126700/?utm_source=GNW

However, there are several animal welfare guidelines that have to be followed while using animal models for experiments. There are different types of animals used as animal models such as rat, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and others.



The growth of the animal model market is driven by rise in demand for personalized medicines, increase in development of humanized mouse models, surge in initiatives by government organizations in various academic & research institutions, and increase in number of pharmaceutical R&D activities. In addition, emergence of CRISPR as a powerful technology in the field of biomedical research, increase in need of animal models for production & quality control for therapeutic purpose, rise in use of animal models in biomedical research, toxicology, physiology, cancer research, neurological research, genetic research, & xenotransplantation further boost the growth of the market. Moreover, use of animal model aids in validation & target identification, drug screening & lead optimization, toxicity & safety screening, and in preclinical analyses of drug safety & efficacy, which drive the growth of the market. However, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research are expected to restrain the growth of the animal model market. Conversely, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The animal model market is segmented into animal type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of animal type, the market is categorized into rat, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and others. By application, the market is divided into drug discovery & development, basic research, and others. The drug discovery & development segment is further segmented by animal type such as rat, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and others. The basic research segment is further segmented by animal type such as rat, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and others. The others segment is further fragmented by animal type such as rat, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits, and others. By end user, the market is segregated into pharma & biotech companies, academic research institutes, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Animal Type

• Rat

• Mice

• Guinea Pigs

• Rabbits

• Others



By Application

• Drug Discovery & Development

o Rat

o Mice

o Guinea Pigs

o Rabbits

o Others

• Basic Research

o Rat

o Mice

o Guinea Pigs

o Rabbits

o Others

• Others

o Rat

o Mice

o Guinea Pigs

o Rabbits

o Others



By End User

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Academic Research Institutes

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

• Envigo

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• GenOway S.A.

• Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals)

• JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.)

• Ozgene Pty Ltd.

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.)

• Taconic Biosciences

• The Jackson Laboratory



