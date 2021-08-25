The global OTC braces and supports market was valued at $649.71 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $991.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OTC Braces and Supports Market by Product, Type, Application, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126695/?utm_source=GNW

It may also compensate for weak muscles and correct structural deformities. Orthopedic braces are commonly used for a wide range of diagnoses such as cerebral palsy, spina bifida, scoliosis, spinal cord injury or stroke. Braces are also commonly used after joint surgery to keep them motionless for a while or to control their motion as the joint recovers.

Growing prevalence of osteoarthritis is one of the important factors driving the global market growth. It is the most commonly diagnosed arthritis affecting the population across all applications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projected that over 75 million adults above the age of 18 years in the U.S. are predicted to be suffering from arthritis by 2038. Therefore, people diagnosed with arthritis is a prominent consumer base for the orthopedic brace industry.

Injuries related to sports are increasing with the rising number of sports and physical activities. Athletes emphasize on activities related to fitness, for instance, cycling, running and others. Furthermore, the athletes are likely to get injured while performing these activities, which can further result in precarious injuries such as anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Athletes from sports like football, rugby, i.e., sports that require extreme physical endurance, are likely to get their ACL torn apart resulting in a prolonged recovery or an end of a career. Indoor athletes are highly probable to acquire ankle injuries. Hence, there has been a significant demand for ankle braces from these athletes. In addition, orthopedics also recommend ankle braces after an acute ankle sprain, which is expected to further increase their demand and drive the market growth during the forecast years.

The global OTC braces and supports market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, distribution channel and region. By product, the market is categorized into ankle braces & supports, knee braces & supports, facial braces & supports, upper extremity braces & support and back, hip, and spine braces & supports. By type, the market is bifurcated into soft & elastic braces and supports, hard braces & supports and hinged braces & supports. By application, it is divided into a ligament injury repair, osteoarthritis, preventive care and others. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into orthopedic clinics, retail pharmacies and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Some of the major companies that operating in the global OTC braces and supports market are 3M company, Alcare CO., LTD., Bauerfeind AG, Bird And Cronin, INC. (a part of Dynatronics Corporation), Breg, INC., BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget), Deroyal Industries, INC., DJO finance LLC, Medi GMBH and CO. KG, Thuasne SA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global OTC braces and supports market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• Region- & country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

o Ankle Braces and Supports

o Knee Braces and Supports

o Facial Braces and Supports

o Upper Extremity Braces and Support

o Back, Hip, and Spine Braces and Supports



By Type

o Soft and Elastic Braces and Supports

o Hard Braces and Supports

o Hinged Braces and Supports



By Application

o Ligament Injury Repair

o Osteoarthritis

o Preventive Care

o Others



By Distribution Channel

o Orthopedic Clinics

o Retail Pharmacies

o Others



By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• 3M Company

• Alcare CO., LTD.

• Bauerfeind AG

• Bird and Cronin, Inc. (a part of Dynatronics corporation)

• Breg, Inc.

• BSN Medical (a part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget)

• Deroyal Industries, Inc

• DJO Finance LLC

• MEDI GMBH and CO. KG

• Thuasne SA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126695/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________