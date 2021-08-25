Ehave Files 6-K Disclosing LOI Details For The Acquisition Of Moksha Digital Software

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today that it has filed a Form 6-K with the SEC disclosing details of the Company’s LOI to acquire Moksha Digital Software. The Form 6-K filing includes details of the LOI, Fund Utilization, and a High-level Business Plan that includes 5 years of revenue projections. Terms of the LOI call for revenues to ramp up from $10.19 million in revenue in year one to $150.42 million in year five.



Investors can find the 6-K filing at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001653606/000149315221021173/form6-k.htm.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

