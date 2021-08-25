Global Biopharmaceutical Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $478.08 Bn by 2026, from $330.7 Bn in 2021 - Increasing Investments in R&D

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceutical Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Therapeutic Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biopharmaceutical Market is estimated to be USD 330.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 478.08 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.65%.



Market Dynamics



The factors such as constant innovations in biopharmaceutics, the growing elderly population, increasing unhealthy lifestyle, rising chronic diseases, and focus on research and related investments have prompted the demand of the global biopharmaceutical market.

Growing healthcare expenditures, improved healthcare infrastructures, and government initiatives in the biopharmaceutical sector are anticipated to increase market growth further.

However, some factors, such as stringent pharmaceutical regulations, can create hindrances in innovating new novel drugs that may affect the market growth.

Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



Market Segmentation

By Product Type, the market is classified into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant growth factors, purified proteins, recombinant proteins, recombinant hormones, vaccines, synthetic immunomodulators, recombinant enzymes, cell and gene therapies, and others. Amongst all, the monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Therapeutic Application, the market is classified as oncology, cardiology, neurology, autoimmune disorders, hormonal disorders, and others. Amongst all, the oncology segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Pfizer acquired Amplyx pharmaceuticals to advance the anti-infectives pipeline - 30th April 2021.

Biogen and Bio-Thera Solutions announce commercialization and license agreement for bat1806 - 13th April 2021.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Biocon Ltd

Biological E. Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increases in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.2 Surges in Demand for Biopharmaceutical Medicines

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.2 High-end Manufacturing Requirements

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Research and Development

4.3.2 Rising Adoption in Emerging Economies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Biopharmaceutical Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.2.1 Anti-cancer Monoclonal Antibodies

6.2.2 Anti-inflammatory Monoclonal Antibodies

6.2.3 Other Monoclonal Antibodies

6.3 Recombinant Growth Factors

6.3.1 Erythropoietin

6.3.2 Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

6.4 Purified Proteins

6.4.1 Leukemia Inhibitory Factor (LIF)

6.4.2 P53 Protein

6.4.3 P38 Protein

6.4.4 Other Purified Proteins

6.5 Recombinant Proteins

6.5.1 Serum Albumin

6.5.2 Amyloid Protein

6.5.3 Defensin

6.5.4 Transferrin

6.6 Recombinant Hormone

6.6.1 Recombinant Human Growth Hormones

6.6.2 Recombinant Insulin

6.6.3 Other Recombinant Hormones

6.7 Vaccines

6.7.1 Recombinant Vaccines

6.7.1.1 Cancer Vaccines

6.7.1.2 Malaria Vaccines

6.7.1.3 Ebola Vaccine

6.7.1.4 Hepatitis B Vaccine

6.7.1.5 Tetanus Vaccine

6.7.1.6 Diptheria Vaccine

6.7.1.7 Cholera Vaccine

6.7.1.8 Other Recombinant Vaccines

6.7.2 Conventional Vaccines

6.7.2.1 Polio Vaccine

6.7.2.2 Pox Vaccine

6.7.2.3 Other Conventional Vaccines

6.8 Synthetic Immunomodulators

6.8.1 Cytokines

6.8.2 Interferons

6.8.3 Interleukins

6.9 Recombinant Enzymes

6.9.1 Enterokinase

6.9.2 Cyclase

6.9.3 Caspase

6.9.4 Cathepsin

6.10 Cell and Gene Therapies

6.10.1 Allogenic Products

6.10.2 Autologous Products

6.10.3 Acellular Products

6.11 Others

6.11.1 Blood Factors

6.11.2 Other Product Types



7 Global Biopharmaceutical Market, By Therapeutic Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oncology

7.3 Cardiology

7.4 Neurology

7.5 Autoimmune Disorders

7.6 Hormonal Disorders

7.7 Others



8 Global Biopharmaceutical Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Biocon Ltd

Biological E Limited

Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus Cadila)

Celltrion, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

RPG Life Sciences Limited

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

Sanofi S.A.

Shanghai Institute of Biological Products

Shantha Biotechnics Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Suven Life Sciences Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

