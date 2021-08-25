Renowned Photojournalist Pete Souza to Headline Content Marketing World

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces Pete Souza, renowned photographer, best-selling author, and award-winning documentarian as the keynote speaker for Content Marketing World 2021. CMWorld, the most prestigious content marketing event in the world, returns September 28-October 1, both in person and online.



Pete Souza was the Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama and an Official White House Photographer for President Reagan from 1983-1989. Souza’s two books based on his experiences, Obama: An Intimate Portrait and Shade, are both New York Times #1 Bestsellers. The documentary “The Way I See It” based on his books, has won numerous awards including Critics' Choice Documentary Award for Best Score and the organization's non-competitive Most Compelling Living Subjects of a Documentary award. The movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.

Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth. During the eight years he photographed President Obama, Souza estimates he took roughly 1.9 million photographs. He was witness to some of the most important moments in U.S. history including the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. He now travels the world lecturing about his photography.

“Pete Souza is a master visual storyteller. His iconic photographs tell powerful and emotional stories,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “We’re so excited to welcome him to the Content Marketing World stage to share his experiences being the ‘eyes’ of the White House and his journey from renowned photojournalist to award-winning documentary storyteller.”

Souza will take the stage Thursday, September 30 during Content Marketing World 2021. CMWorld is both in person in Cleveland, Ohio and online. You can learn more and register here: ContentMarketingWorld.com

