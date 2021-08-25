Pitcher Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , the omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, was named a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms, published August 17, 2021.1 According to the report, “sales enablement platforms provide essential functionality to support the enablement of sales organizations through content, training and coaching”.



“We believe, being recognized by Gartner in this Market Guide is a highlight for a strong year for Pitcher,” said Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “From the beginning, we’ve committed to improving every step of the B2B sales journey and the industry need for a comprehensive sales solution.”

The Market Guide finds “demand for sales enablement platform technology has made it a core tech stack purchase for organizations with both direct and partner selling channels.” The report includes the following recommendations:

“Ensure that proposed vendors can support your use cases and have client references of similar size and vertical to your organization.



Seek vendors with a holistic approach to sales enablement to support your entire sales enablement initiative, including digital sales content, training and coaching.



Prioritize vendors with full DSR capabilities to improve revenue execution.”

Today, Pitcher stands as the only mobile sales enablement solution that can effectively manage the entire sales journey, from content creation and coaching to account reviews and action plans. Pitcher serves four target industries - life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, and financial services - and created its holistic end-to-end Super App after embedding with reps in each vertical to discover the specific needs of their sales journey.

A Gartner Market Guide helps:

“Manage the risk of investing in an emerging market with insight into its direction and potential.



Support the argument for allowing an emerging market to further evolve before making a commitment.



Survey the types of provider options in the market and understand how offerings are likely to evolve.”2

A complete copy of the 2021 Market Guide can be downloaded here .

About Pitcher

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.



