Global Botnet Detection Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

The Botnet Detection Market is estimated to grow with a CGAR of 37.6% over the forcasted period of 2021 - 2026. Botnet detection has accumulated widespread attention among cybersecurity professionals and technology company's world over. The botnet is a collection of connected devices over the public internet, typically consisting of compromised workstations and servers, affected by a set of malicious or ill-disposed software and malware. Botnets are regulated by a particular attacker or a group, who use them primarily for criminal or malicious purpose. As technology progresses across the globe, the risk connected with the misuse of advanced technology has also grown from the past years. Botnet attack is one such violation in the privacy of the user in which the computer of a user is being controlled and managed by a third party. The botnet has been developing as one of the principal threats owing to growing cybercriminals capacity to infiltrate in any of the devices which are attached to the internet across the globe.

Using the ostensibly limitless processing power of endpoints over the associated network, intruders can use the infected systems or bots to meet a wide category of malicious ends, such as to start distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks, extensive scale spam marketing, and extensive data thefts or duplicities, overload servers, to name a few. These determinants set the foundation for the accelerated evolution of multiple botnet detections systems and techniques.

The number of botnet attacks is quickly rising, due to which, the demand for botnet prevention is expected to grow. For instance, in July 2018, a group of hackers alleged to have compromised about 18,000 Huawei routers, which was further established by security firms, Qihoo, 360 Netlab, and Rapid7.

Companies are setting up facilities, especially, to decrease the impact of various botnet attacks, such as DDoS. For instance, in July 2018, Alibaba declared to set up a center associated with DDoS attack mitigation in Malaysia by August 2018. This is expected to encourage the usage of botnet prevention tools, thereby having a positive impact on market growth. Notably, botnet attacks are affecting diverse industries, including gaming.

Key Market Trends



Media and Entertainment Industry is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Media & entertainment enterprises spend a major share on advertisements to create brand awareness and attract new customers. Botnet detection techniques are majorly adopted in media & entertainment industries to reduce vulnerabilities towards advertisements. This sector is expected to be the fastest growing, due to the increasing bot attacks on this sector through ad frauds. Botnet attacks may run illegal activities such as spreading fraudulent content, price scraping, and others which affect the brand due to which advertisers are constantly monitoring networks and servers to detect any unusual traffic patterns, to evaluate the reason for declining sales performance, and others.

With digitalization and the proliferation, the media and entertainment companies have realized the need for botnet detection solutions to protect and secure their databases, applications, and websites. The online media and entertainment industry is expanding at a high pace, due to the increasing acceptability, and is primarily driven by digital media. For instance, Netflix released its earnings for the first quarter of 2019. The company says it saw growth of 9.6 million paying subscribers, up 16 percent year-over-year. Furthermore, the company is partnering with diverse TV makers to offer its application to smart TVs, which is expected to further increase the number of users. As a result, the incident for botnet attacks is projected to increase, which is likely to foster market growth over the next six years.

North America to Hold a Major Market Share

North America, is estimated to be the largest revenue-generating region for the botnet detection management vendors in 2019. The US and Canada have a sharp focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D), and technologies. The region is anticipated to be the largest revenue-generating region in the global market, owing to the rising investments in botnet detection solutions to safeguard websites, APIs, and mobile apps from bot attacks.North America is anticipated to be a markedly productive regional market. The rising menace of the damage that can be done by botnets across the government in countries of these regions is boosting the demand. For instance, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has made a serious note to the accelerated propagation of malware affecting private systems and government operations and has demanded advanced automation methods to counter the attacks.Also, this can be attributed to the growing awareness among the population regarding data privacy which is supposed to promote the demand for botnet detection solutions across North America. Furthermore, increasingly harsh government regulations regarding data privacy are supposed to promote the growth of the market significantly in the future years



Competitive Landscape



The botnet detection market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The demand for services is directly related to the adoption level of botnet detection solutions among organizations. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on enterprise network equipment technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.February 2019 - Akamai Technologies, Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group have established a joint venture, the Global Open Network, Inc. (GO-NET) and announced their plans to offer a new blockchain-based online payment network enabling next-generation transaction security, scale, and responsiveness.Aug 2018 - Imperva Inc. acquired a leader in Runtime Application Self-Protection, Prevoty Inc., to strengthen its market position, particularly in cybersecurity solutions.



