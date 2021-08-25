Brandon Hall Group Studying How Organizations Can Improve Work in the Future

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey that will focus on understanding how organizations plan to evolve to meet short-term and longer-term business objectives post-COVID.

Brandon Hall Group Senior Vice President and Principal HCM Analyst Claude J. Werder said there are so many questions and so few definitive answers. Critical HCM questions include:

How will employers transition to a hybrid work environment?

How will companies deliver on pledges they made for greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the workforce?

Will predictions of high turnover come true as employees rethink their futures?

What will be the most effective strategies to retain talent?

How will physical workplaces change in a new hybrid work environment?

How will employers protect worker safety?

How will remote collaboration and learning evolve in the wake of severe Zoom fatigue?

How will external recruitment and internal mobility strategies change?

Which workplace technologies will draw the most new investment?

Will business travel and in-person learning, meetings and conferences rebound?

“If employers have used their experiences during the pandemic to inclusively create strategies to solve the most pressing business and workforce challenges, they will have mitigated the impact and improved their chances for future success,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said.

Brandon Hall Group’s survey will focus on the short-term actions and longer-term vision organizations leverage to maximize business objectives in the new and evolving reality.

Brandon Hall Group will ask respondents to identify what they are doing now to adapt to the post-COVID world and how they are approaching longer-term plans. In return, Brandon Hall Group will create reports and tools to help organizations improve their ability to cope with change and drive organizational agility.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/FVRB6D8. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch, and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group Strategy Brief, How to Guarantee Your Remote Workers Are Engaged and Productive.

