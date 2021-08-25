Young Women In Bio (YWIB) Announces 2021-2022 YWIB Ambassador Class

Sea Island, GA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Women In Bio (YWIB) is proud to announce the newest class of YWIB Ambassadors. This group of 24 high school students identify as female, have a passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and are excited to use their vision, creativity and enthusiasm to further YWIB’s efforts to inspire and encourage other young women, both in-person and online.

“We are excited to announce this diverse group of young women joining us for the 2021-2022 school year,” said Sarah Odeh, Young Women In Bio National Chair. “As we continue to expand and grow the YWIB Ambassador Program, we want to ensure we engage with young women from a broad range of backgrounds, giving them the tools and support to grow their leadership skills and empower them to bring STEM initiatives to their communities and beyond.”

Following in the footsteps of the inaugural 2020-2021 class, the YWIB Ambassadors selected to participate in the 2021-2022 school year will work with YWIB to raise awareness in STEM. They will also encourage girls locally and nationally to pursue their passion for STEM in each of the 14 YWIB chapters, creating educational and leadership opportunities.

Follow our YWIB and WIB Instagram accounts for more information about our newest YWIB Ambassador class:

YWIB-Atlanta: Kieu P

YWIB-Capital Region: Neha C , Aditi M

, YWIB-Chicago: Rachel Z

YWIB-Connecticut: Addison S

YWIB-Greater Boston: Marian C

YWIB-Greater Montreal: Maria B, Jessica H, Mia S

YWIB-Metro New York: Alexa D , Annabelle E

, YWIB-Philadelphia Metro: Katrina B

YWIB-Pittsburgh: Madeline N , Chapin W

, YWIB-RTP (Research Triangle Park): Jordan E, Ellie K

YWIB-San Francisco Bay Area: Nicole C , Ashley S

, YWIB-Seattle: Alessandra A, Shivani J

YWIB-Southern California: Nathalie C, Joselyn T-A

YWIB-Texas: Marith LDC, Swara K

YWIB Ambassadors will attend Nationally led virtual events and when possible, in-person events and programs hosted by their local YWIB chapters. They will also receive a scholarship for their effort to exemplify YWIB's mission to empower today's young women to become tomorrow's leaders, helping them affect positive change in the world of STEM.

To learn more about WIB, YWIB and the YWIB Ambassador Program, visit https://www.womeninbio.org.

ABOUT YOUNG WOMEN IN BIO (YWIB)

Young Women In Bio (YWIB) gives girls today the inspiration and support they need to become tomorrow’s leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math. We strive to provide education and hands-on experience in STEM, as well as share our passion for all scientific fields. Through 14 chapters across the United States and Canada, YWIB partners with leading companies, universities, hospitals and other organizations to host highly engaging, educational, and motivational programs for young girls interested in STEM. To learn more, visit www.womeninbio.org/ywib.

ABOUT WOMEN IN BIO (WIB)

Founded in 2002 to support all women employed in the field of life sciences from the classroom to the boardroom, Women In Bio (WIB) is a multifaceted organization with 14 chapters across North America and Montreal. It offers an array of professional educational programs, peer-to-peer learning, mentoring and networking opportunities, and is the only organization for women that integrates all career levels and life sciences fields. WIB is funded by sponsors and partners dedicated to supporting women of all ages in their lifelong journey in the life sciences and beyond. Please visit https://www.womeninbio.org.

