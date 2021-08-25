Compagnie de Financement Foncier : Availability of the Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Charenton le Pont, FRANCE

                                                                                                Charenton, August 25, 2021

Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document including the 2021 half-yearly financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document including the 2021 half-yearly financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on                     August 25, 2021 under the number D.21-0179-A01.

This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
4 quai de Bercy
94 220 CHARENTON LE PONT

Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr

 


 

