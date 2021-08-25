French English

DEINOVE- Third convening to an Extraordinary General Meeting on September 13, 2021

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, informs its shareholders that the combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 21, 2021 was unable to deliberate on extraordinary resolutions, as the required quorum was not reached on second convening, and that a new Extraordinary AGM will be held on September 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. CEST, in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the same agenda.

The shareholders taking part in the vote held collectively 3,098,778 shares with voting rights out of the 27,697,064 shares making up the share capital and carrying voting rights. As the quorum amounted to 11.19% of the share capital, the extraordinary resolutions could not be debated as listed in the meeting notice published in the French official legal bulletin Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 66, dated June 2, 2021. All the ordinary resolutions were adopted.

The shareholders are hereby convened to a third extraordinary general meeting to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2 pm CEST in the premises of Fieldfisher, 48 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, to deliberate on the extraordinary resolutions of the same agenda. A third convening notice will be published on August 25, 2021 in the BALO and in a legal newspaper.

At the Company's request, the President of the Commercial Court of Montpellier appointed, by order dated June 30, 2021, Mr. Vincent AUSSEL, as ad hoc representative (mandataire ad hoc) to represent and act on behalf of the defaulting shareholders at the General Meeting, in order for the quorum to be reached. It is specified that the voting rights attached to the shares of the defaulting shareholders shall be exercised by the ad hoc representative in compliance with the Company's interest, and at the rate of two-thirds votes in favor and one-third votes against, which would result in the participation of the ad hoc representative being "neutral" in terms of qualified majority.

All the documents regarding this AGM will be available on the Company’s website as from August 25, 2021: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents

As a precaution, DEINOVE’s shareholders are encouraged to anticipate their votes and to favor the use of postal votes or proxy votes to take part in the AGM.

The shareholders’ vote for the first and second AGM remains valid and counted for the third AGM.

The shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance via email.

Forms for postal vote or proxy vote:

Available on request to the Company (assemblee-generale@deinove.com)

Downloadable on the Company’s website: https://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/general-shareholders-meeting-preparatory-documents

Deadline for considering voting forms:

Friday, September 10 at 00:00 AM CEST.

Sending methods:

By post: DEINOVE – A l’attention de Monsieur Mario ALCARAZ, 1682, rue de la Valsière - CAP SIGMA, ZAC EUROMEDECINE II - 34790 Grabels

By email: assemblee-generale@deinove.com

Supporting documents:

Registered shareholders: none

Bearer shareholders: certificate of account registration delivered by their account-holding institution.

Our investor relations team is available for any additional question: assemblee-generale@deinove.com

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized microbiotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI - code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has over 50 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

