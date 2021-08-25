Aavegotchi Introduces “Bid-to-Earn” Auction for New Playable NFTs

Singapore, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aavegotchi , the beloved Polygon-based NFT project, is set to launch their next generation of friendly crypto ghosts via a new auction model. Dubbed “the Haunt 2 Auction”, the event takes place at Aavegotchi.com and starts on August 26th, 2021 at 10am EST (2pm UTC) and completes 72 hours later.







In an effort to expand availability, the community-governed project recently voted to issue 15,000 new Aavegotchi NFTs. The first 12,000 of these NFTs will be made available during the auction using the GBM bid-to-earn model . Pixelcraft Studios, the creators of Aavegotchi, have partnered with the GBM team to deliver what will be the largest such NFT auction to date.

80% of the new Aavegotchi supply will be auctioned during this event

20% will be distributed in a Chainlink VRF powered Drop Ticket raffle in early September

powered in early September 12+ complete three-piece trait boosting sets will be introduced with 36+ new wearables







All Aavegotchis are staked with various yield generating tokens all minted on Aave , the leading DeFi lending platform. These deposits are represented by a variety of Aavegotchi appearances. Because Aave is now deployed alongside Aavegotchi on the Polygon blockchain , this auction marks the first time players can acquire wrapped Bitcoin and Ethereum themes as well as a new Polygon-styled Aavegotchi.

The auction breaks new ground in more than one way. It is not only the first mass scale, bid-to-earn auction but also the first time an NFT’s supply has been increased by the will of its community.

“The demand for Aavegotchis has been overwhelming but equally exciting is the fact that we have achieved an infrastructure that enables the community to directly decide how to make Aavegotchi NFTs more accessible,” shares Jesse “gldnXross” Johnson, co-founder of Pixelcraft Studios. “We’re keeping the process open and fun while working hard to establish best practices for NFT design and distribution.”

The next phase of that fun begins August 26, 10am EST at Aavegotchi.com. Learn more by reading the Aavegotchi blog and following the project’s Twitter .

About Aavegotchi



Aavegotchis are on-chain collectible ghosts staked with Aave’s interest-generating tokens.



Compete for player rewards by earning XP, leveling up, and increasing the rarity of your Aavegotchi. Aavegotchi is governed by the AavegotchiDAO and the native eco-governance token GHST. Summon your first Aavegotchi today and join the future of playable NFTs backed by DeFi!



Aavegotchi.com | Discord | Wiki | Medium | Twitter | | Telegram | Reddit