data.world enhances data accessibility with universal BI and analytics tool support

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native enterprise data catalog company, today announced Postgres Proxy . The new capability enables data processing, analytics, and AI/ML tools that support PostgreSQL as a data source to access data via data.world’s federated query engine.



data.world provides both active metadata management and well-governed access to data itself, using a built-in query workbench or through tools like Tableau, Jupyter, R, and Python. With Postgres Proxy, analytics teams and governance teams can apply data.world’s practices of federation, virtualization, and full auditability while accessing data in a wide array of industry-standard analysis tools. data.world’s governed, federated query engine enables fast exploration of data sources in tools, regardless of where the data is hosted. This capability can make data.world the backbone of a data mesh strategy.

A new standard interface, Postgres Proxy increases time-to-value by eliminating the need to build individual integrations for each tool. It also supports agile data governance by supplying quick access to clear, usable, and reliable data.

“It’s our mission at data.world to make data from disparate sources more accessible and actionable across the enterprise,” said Jon Loyens, co-founder and chief product officer at data.world. “Postgres Proxy delivers convenient, out-of-the-box integrations to the tools our customers use most, so they can focus on data discovery, collaboration, and analysis rather than worrying about integrations.”

Other recently released platform enhancements include a remastered portal for enterprise and community documentation and faceted options that allow users to perform more fine-grained search. data.world is the only data catalog with a truly agile development and continuous release cycle. The latest innovations are always available on the product changelog whatsnews.data.world .

About data.world

data.world is the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack. Our cloud-native SaaS (software as a service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than 1.3 million members, including 2/3 of the Fortune 500. Our company has 40 patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work six years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us.