Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) Artists Resume In-Person Visits

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artists of Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) are resuming in-studio visits on the Peninsula, South Bay and Coast the third and fourth weekends of September (September 18-19 and 25-26).



The event, a Bay Area arts tradition for 35 years, will enable art lovers to view and buy great local art either in person or from the comfort of their homes at www.svos.org. Additionally, a preview exhibit will take place August 23-September 15 at Art Ark Gallery in San Jose (1035 S. 6th St.).

“Our hybrid format enables art enthusiasts to see original art both in person and online,” said Stephen Toll, SVOS executive director. “We believe the community’s enthusiastic support of last year’s online shows reflects the importance of art in our lives and the unique personality of the Bay Area.”

Artists’ Gallery

Hundreds of SVOS artists will open their studios from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., some for both weekends. The artists will display a variety of artwork, including painting, fiber arts, mixed media, jewelry, sculpture and ceramics. Except for the photographs and prints, the art is one-of-a-kind.

To see the art online, go to www.svos.org, click on “Artists’ Gallery” and search by the artist’s name or type of art. To find out which artists are exhibiting in a particular city, click on “Open Studios Map” and select the city.

About Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS)

Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) is a program of Silicon Valley Visual Arts (SVVA). One of the oldest, largest and most popular art events in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, SVOS has been connecting art enthusiasts with local art and artists in Silicon Valley for 35 years. One of its goals is to act as an incubator for new and emerging artists. In addition to its open studio activities, SVOS provides education for new artists on how to reach out and connect with the art-loving community. For more information, go to www.svos.org

Contact Information

Kay Paumier

Communications Plus

408-370-1243

kay@communicationsplus.net