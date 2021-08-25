Tasrif Pharmaceutical Announces Grant of U.S. Patent for Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies against the Poliovirus Receptor

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tasrif Pharmaceutical announces the grant of a US Patent related to its proprietary humanized monoclonal antibodies against the poliovirus receptor (a.k.a. CD155). Poliovirus Receptor (PVR) is overexpressed on many malignancies including cancers of the brain, breast, colon and pancreas. Tasrif Pharmaceutical’s lead molecule, TSRF 786C is a potential best-in-class fully humanized IgG4 (S241P) monoclonal antibody against PVR.



Preclinical studies have shown TSRF 786C to have high affinity and specificity for PVR, low immunogenicity and a low risk of infusion reaction. TSRF 786C is currently being developed for the modulation of the DNAM 1-CD155 Axis and blockade of the PVR-TIGIT checkpoint. Immunotherapeutics based on TSRF 786C, which include Bispecifics, ADCs, T-cell engagers and CAR-T cells, are in discovery. Tasrif Pharmaceutical’s humanized monoclonal antibodies against PVR have promise for targeted cancer immunotherapy. A US CIP and PCT are also pending.

About TSRF 786C

TSRF 786C is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4 S241P) under preclinical development for the treatment of brain and systemic cancers that express PVR.

About Tasrif Pharmaceutical, LLC

Tasrif Pharmaceutical is a preclinical stage company that is a privately owned LLC incorporated in New York. Tasrif Pharmaceutical’s mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, one can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "predicts," "projects," "intend", “potential best” or "continue", although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

