Media Advisory “Lineages” – Premiere of Revera and Reel Youth film project – August 26

Mississauga, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 26, Revera and Reel Youth will premiere a unique intergenerational film project that brings together young filmmakers with seniors from Revera’s Fleetwood Villa in Surrey, British Columbia, Renaissance in Regina and The Bentley Saskatoon in Saskatchewan. The theme of these short films is “Lineages” as each of our residents trace their personal journeys and share how they have arrived to where they are today.

The stories are part of eight specially-produced documentary films developed through The Revera and Reel Youth Age is More Film Project, a program that connects young people from Reel Youth with older adults living in Revera retirement homes to create short films that touch on important themes and social issues concerning aging and ageism.

The videos will be screened publicly for the first time on Thursday, August 26 on Revera’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. CST / 8:30 p.m. EDT.

To ensure everyone remained safe and followed proper COVID-19 guidelines, all filming was conducted through Zoom video interviews between the young filmmakers and Revera’s residents. This program transcends physical boundaries, celebrates older adults and builds new intergenerational friendships as part of Revera’s ongoing effort to combat ageism through its social cause of choice, Age Is More.

WHAT: Virtual Premiere of Age is More Film Project – Lineages

WHEN: Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. CST / 8:30 p.m. EDT.

WHERE: Livestreamed on Revera’s Facebook page, or click here to go directly to the program: https://www.facebook.com/ReveraInc/videos/222806663117096/

WHO:

Residents of Fleetwood Villa in Surrey BC, Renaissance in Regina and The Bentley Saskatoon in Saskatchewan

Young filmmakers from across Canada

Mark Vonesch, Founder, Reel Youth

Mariam Barry, Program Facilitator, Reel Youth

To get a sense of what the evening will look like, please take a look at our previous virtual gala: https://reveraliving.com/en/think-with-us/blog/telling-lifes-journeys.

