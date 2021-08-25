Launching INO and IDO for Multigame GameFi Platform – The New Era of NFTs and DeFi

The British Virgin Islands, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multigame, a multitasking GameFi platform on Binance Smart Chain has been preparing a parallel launch for 2 big events at the end of this August - INO (Initial NFTs Offering) and IDO (Initial Dex Offering)



Multigame is also in preparation process to introduce many much more interesting features in early September, such as Marketplace, Auto NFTs Reward and absolutely cannot miss the Farming feature.

And of course, Multigame will be launching own NFTs Game that developed by itself. It is named as Echo.

INO and the Value Warranty Mechanism

Multigame is all ready for the important INO (Initial NFTs Offering) event on 28th August. Investors can buy first NFT of this platform that called "Magic Box" for $29 (official price is $79)

Please be mindful with 3 important notes:

Firstly, Magic Box is committedly bought back for $39 on 5th September if investors don't want to continuously keep it. This mechanism is guaranteed by "NFTs Reward Pool"

Secondly, only 20,000 Magic Boxes are sold, in which only 450 rare boxes called IDO Box. If you own the rare box, you will absolutely have right to join the token sale (IDO) event on 30th September.

Lastly, each wallet only can buy maximize 20 Magic Boxes.





IDO, "Fair Launch" and Initial Information

$MULTI token was developed by Multigame. By holding $MULTI, investors will receive many different advantages:

Auto receive new NFTs via feature Auto NFTs Reward

Have right to join other INOs and next LaunchPads

Join Farming to receive more $MULTI

Paying with $MULTI to get discounts on Marketplace

The special thing about $MULTI is the development team does not hold any tokens. According to Multigame motto, holding tokens will cause the dev team to LOSE FOCUS on product development and may lead to "misleading conflicts" from the community.

This is such a "Fair" decision and surely will impress the community during the launching period. Initial information is as below:

Name: Multigame Token

Ticker: $MULTI

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MULTI

Initial Circulating: $25,000,000 $MULTI

Token Sale: 15:00 UTC August 30th (with the price of $0.022/MULTI)

Pancakeswap Listing: Right after the Token Sale (listing price is $0.022/MULTI)

Initial Marketcap: $550,000





Auto Distribution Mechanism

To have plans for rapid growths of users during development stage on Binance Smart Chain, Multigame already set up the Auto Distribution Mechanism.

With this mechanism, 10% of each $MULTI transaction will be auto distributed to pools that focusing on the community's benefits:

4% for Liquidity Pool: Keep $MULTI liquidity pool always abundant. Support for more trading pairs in near future.

5% for NFTs Reward Pool: Liquidity treasures for NFTs. This fund helps $MULTI holders receiving NFTs automatically.

1% for Marketing Pool: Only used for the purpose of setting up marketing campaigns from the development team.





Many Features are Ready to Launch in Early September

Being a multitasking product, Multigame is all ready to launch a series of modern features for GameFi ecosystem.

"GameFi Focused" Marketplace will be launched on 5th September, allows users to buy and sell NFTs. Multigame commits to buy back Magic Box in INO stage for $39 on this marketplace.

Farming feature is ready to go. 69.5% of total $MULTI will be mined in 3 years.

More importantly, if you hold $MULTI in your personal wallet or join the farming, you will automatically receive the free NFT via Auto NFTs Reward feature.

All these features will be launched in early September.

Ready to Expand on Ethereum Optimism

Binance Smart Chain is only the first start. To enhance the technology and scalability, Multigame is ready to devote itself to do research for product developments on Ethereum Optimism.

Multigame's vision is launching its own Game parallel with adding full features to support GameFi ecosystem. The products will be optimized at streamlined, easy to use level and focus on empowering the users.

Contact info

MULTI NFT GLOBAL

www.multigame.org

contact@multigame.org

Twitter

Telegram