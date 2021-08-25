TN Marketing expands Craftsy offering to Libraries

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TN Marketing LLC, a global online video subscription and streaming media business focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions, announced today an extension of the Craftsy brand into the library space. Craftsy@LIBRARIES is partnering with library digital content providers to make the Craftsy platform available to participating libraries’ patrons across the country.



Craftsy@LIBRARIES will be available to patrons as a resource they can check out from their local libraries. With more than 3,000 hours of content and over 1,300 courses from expert instructors, the Craftsy platform allows users to bring quality crafting courses into their homes in an accessible way. Craftsy content is all superior quality with professional video production and industry-leading instructors. Craftsy also features supporting materials, including downloadable PDF resources for each course. There’s a creative focus for everyone on the Craftsy platform, with courses including:

Fabric & Yarn Arts (Sewing, Quilting, Knitting, Crochet, Embroidery)

Food (Baking, Cooking, Cake Decorating)

Art (Drawing, Painting, Photography, Paper Crafts, Jewelry Making)

More (Home Décor, Gardening, Woodworking, Writing)

“Craftsy is a high-quality and engaging platform, and we are so excited to be able to deliver this content to users through new avenues with Craftsy@LIBRARIES,” said Cal Franklin, President and CEO of TN Marketing. “We are thrilled with the early response from libraries and looking forward to new partnerships the Craftsy platform creates.”

Craftsy@LIBRARIES has partnered with OverDrive to make the Craftsy platform available to the nearly 23,000 public, academic and corporate libraries they serve. OverDrive is the leading global distributor of digital educational, instructional, and entertainment content to public libraries and schools.

“As part of our new Databases & Streaming Media services, Craftsy is an excellent addition to our library partners’ catalogs,” said Karen Estrovich, Senior Manager of Public Libraries at OverDrive. “We look forward to connecting library patrons around the world with this unique content through our award-winning Libby app.”

Craftsy@LIBRARIES launches nationally in August 2021. For information on how to participate, email to: libraries@craftsy.com or visit www.craftsy.com/libraries

About TN Marketing

TN Marketing is a Minneapolis-based subsidiary of Trans National Group Services of Boston, which was founded by Steve Belkin.

Belkin and Cal Franklin subsequently founded TN Marketing 22 years ago, and TNM is a leader in affinity marketing. TN Marketing is a global online video subscription and streaming media business focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions. Its how-to instructional content is centered around lifelong hobbies and reaches members in more than 150 countries. Today, TN Marketing owns 15 online hobby communities and continues to add to its portfolio. Communities include Craftsy, National Sewing Circle, Woodworkers Guild of America, Get Healthy U TV, Outdoor Photography Guide, RV Repair Club, and several others.

About OverDrive

OverDrive strives to create “a world enlightened by reading.” Serving a growing network of 73,000 libraries and schools in 88 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the K-12 student reading app Sora is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com

Media Contact:

Maddie Renneke

Tunheim

mrenneke@tunheim.com

952-217-9970