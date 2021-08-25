Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. to Utilize Tesla MEGAPACK® in Battery Storage System Design

Storage System and AI Kick Off the First OZOP Project Portfolio

WARWICK, NY, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions (OZSC), (“Ozop” or “the Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ozop Energy Systems, Inc. has executed a purchase order for a Tesla MEGAPACK® for their first of more than a half dozen projects, staged in a queue of portfolios of several hundred properties.

The start of this energy storage project will be designed using the Tesla Megapack and will be managed in conjunction with STEM®’s Athena® Artificial Intelligence that will control the system for the next 20 years. At the site level, this system requires 40% less space and 10X fewer parts. As a result, this high-density, modular system can be installed many times faster than current systems on the market.

This first project will consist of the Tesla Megapack, a 4,000-kWh storage unit that will be part of the Con Edison Call-Window Program. This program allows for the discharge of electricity into the power lines upon Con Edison’s request, during their network’s critical peak times.

OZOP has built a robust infrastructure of high-value partners and suppliers for these systems and is pleased to be executing the first full-system design. The first five or six locations will be carefully monitored internally, and that data will become the bedrock for the development of a series of five to 0 location portfolios using our innovative third-party funded business model.

“We look forward to working with this team of consummate professionals, as Ozop Energy Systems is committed to providing solutions to make a positive impact in our country’s energy transition challenges” said Brian Conway, CEO at Ozop.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. ( www.pcti.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

