MotorWeek charges into its 41st season focusing on an electric driving future

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorWeek, television’s longest-running automotive series, plugs into its 41st season on public television beginning in mid-September. This season’s emphasis is on the momentum of the auto industry’s move away from fossil fuels for personal transportation toward the goal of an all-electric future of passenger cars, utility vehicles, and even pickup trucks.

MotorWeek premieres on public TV stations nationwide beginning Saturday, September 11 (check local PBS listings). During the upcoming 41st season, which focuses on the 2022 new vehicle model year, it is quite possible that series’ host and creator John Davis and the MotorWeek crew will drive more all-new electrified vehicles with a plug – be they plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) or totally battery electric vehicles (BEVs) – than new designs using only a convention gas or diesel powertrain.

Hundreds of electric vehicles (EVs) will be introduced during the next few years, as a growing list of companies is committing to a full-electric conversion as early as 2035. “There is no doubt that the future of personal transportation is electrified,” explains Davis, “but the rate of acceptance by the American public remains unclear as obstacles including price, driving range, and charging infrastructure remain. MotorWeek will not only highlight evolving powertrain technology, but as part of a special EV episode the series will also do a reality check on how fast the transition to electric is likely to occur.”

One thing that will not change during season 41 is MotorWeek’s commitment to its viewers. Each week the MotorWeek staff will continue its quest to test, evaluate, and understand the insatiable American appetite for personal use vehicles.

MotorWeek’s unbiased evaluations cover all the new models on any car buyer’s wish list, showcasing the latest technology and fuels while grading each vehicle’s real-world performance, practicality, efficiency, and safety. From economy cars to sport utility vehicles, exotics to pickup trucks, the MotorWeek staff gets comfortable behind the wheel of more than 150 vehicles each season.

Complete with updated opening animation for the new season, MotorWeek continues with a lineup of popular feature segments. Master Technician Pat Goss offers up know-it-yourself car care advice during the Goss’ Garage segment; Lauren Morrison keeps viewers in the know with consumer news and trends in Motor News; adventurous Over the Edge Reporter Greg Carloss turns up the fun with a look at the auto world in overdrive; Lifestyle Reporter Stephanie Hart delivers insights on driving and automotive safety, money-saving advice, as well as the latest technological advances in FYI; Brian Robinson takes a hands-on look at the two-wheel experience with reviews of the newest motorcycles and scooters in Two Wheelin’; and the AutoWorld segment explores the advancing influence of alternative fuels, electrification, and autonomous driving safety.

“MotorWeek will continue to report the facts that most affect consumers in their wallets,” says Davis. “As always, our reporters will help navigate the marketplace and identify genuine trends and best values for drivers and their passengers.”

Amid the myriad of highly-anticipated EVs soon to hit streets – such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Nissan Ariya, and GMC Hummer EV – the real standout for the early 2022 model year is the return of an old school gasoline-powered luxury off-roader, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Now a three-row luxury highway cruiser, the Grand Wagoneer looks to upset the premium SUV market the way only Jeep can.

Davis explains that it’s also important to note that even with the oncoming EV wave, internal combustion-powered vehicles will continue to be a part of our driving future. “There are more than 285 million passenger vehicles on American roads today, and many automakers say they will likely make at least some conventional internal combustion engine vehicles well after 2035,” says Davis. “So, buyers who don’t see EVs as suiting their needs will still have plenty of choices in the new and used vehicle markets for decades to come.”

With some 17 million new vehicles purchased last year, car buying clearly remains a priority with consumers. MotorWeek continues to offer viewers a vicarious experience from behind the driver’s seat as well as from behind the wheel. At the start of season 41, MotorWeek will hit the ignition on a variety of all-new models including the Porsche 911 GT3, Jeep Wrangler 4Xe plug-in, Nissan Pathfinder, Kia Carnival, Honda Civic, Mitsubishi Outlander, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, and Volkswagen Taos, plus a bevy of high-performance cars such as the Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Winner of dozens of prestigious automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is produced and distributed by Maryland Public Television.

The popular weekly series is broadcast on 90 percent of PBS stations nationwide. Viewers can find the days and times MotorWeek airs in their area by visiting the station listings page at MotorWeek.org/about/station_listings/. Series episodes can also be streamed 24/7 on PBS Living, a Prime Video Channel.

In mid-September, MotorWeek will make an announcement about a new national cable TV partner. For Spanish-language viewers, MotorWeek will again be available on the V-me network.

MotorWeek is available using every type of video screen and mobile device with up-to-the-minute automotive news, instantaneous driving impressions, and exclusive videos online at MotorWeek.org.

Complete episodes are available at pbs.org/MotorWeek, while program excerpts are on MotorWeek’s YouTube Channel, youtube.com/MotorWeek with nearly three million views per month. Viewers can also follow MotorWeek on Facebook, Twitter as well as download complete shows on iTunes.

MotorWeek is nationally sponsored by Lucas Oil, TireRack.com, and RockAuto.com.

