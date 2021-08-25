Next Week: SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Virtual Public Meetings

Washington, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration 's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold virtual public meetings on September 1 and 2, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

WHAT

Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) Virtual Public Meetings

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs; General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; and American Legion. Committee members will also receive the latest updates on the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, veteran-owned small business access to federal surplus property program as well as updates from the VA’s Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization on small business programs and the VA Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) transfer to the SBA. Finally, committee members will learn more about annual contracting small business goals.

The ACVBA meeting will include opening remarks from the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development's Associate Administrator and the ACVBA Chairwoman, followed by guest speakers' briefings. The briefings will cover the following topics: VA’s small business programs, the CVE transfer to the SBA, access to capital and veteran lending, DoD’s small business programs, annual contracting small business goals, the Policy Vets program, microlending, and PenFed’s veteran entrepreneur investment program.

WHEN

IATF Meeting

Wednesday, September

11 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (EDT)

ACVBA Meeting

Thursday, September 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT)



WHO

Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

Members of The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA)

HOW

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, September 1, from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (EDT) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join the meeting by phone instead, use (202) 765-1264 and Conference ID: 324 086 449#.

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, September 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT) via this Microsoft Teams link . To join by phone instead, dial (202) 765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 583 747 012#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance by August 30 via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov or by phone at (202) 205-6773. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page . Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.



###

