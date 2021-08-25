Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2026 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market information by Deployment, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.6%; will surpass USD 3.5 billion revenue by 2026.

Competitive Landscape

The global automated breach & attack simulation market is expanding rapidly, owing to a growing need for the transformation of customer experiences for the solutions and services offered. To strengthen their market positions and meet end-user expectations, major firms have chosen partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovation as their primary organic growth tactics. Furthermore, industry participants are fighting over the benefits provided by automated breach and attack simulation.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Breach and attack simulation allows for the simulation, validation, and remediation of potential vulnerabilities and methods used by unethical hackers to access organizational resources. The red and blue teams run manual security tests on a regular basis. However, since they do this on a regular basis, they establish a gap between two tests, which is regarded as sufficient to attack and get access to significant organizational assets. To address this shortcoming, cybersecurity firms have automated the same key functions as those of red and blue teams in a continuous and automated way, hence the name automated breach & attack simulation.

The market for automated breach and attack simulation is being pushed by an increase in cybersecurity challenges as well as the usage of digital platforms and services. Furthermore, the benefits of the automated breach and attack simulation, such as consistent attacks with the use of an automated system, at par attack methods and tools, and a fully controlled environment, are likely to add to the worldwide market's growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The worldwide automated breach & attack simulation market has been segmented based on component, deployment, application, and end-user.

By component, the worldwide automated breach & attack simulation market has been divided into solution and service.

Based on deployment, the worldwide automated breach & attack simulation market has been divided into on-premise and cloud-based.

By application, the worldwide automated breach & attack simulation market has been divided into configuration management, patch management, credentials management, threat intelligence, and others.

Based on end-user, the worldwide automated breach & attack simulation market has been divided into data centers, security teams, enterprises, managed service providers, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Capture the Greatest Market Share

Due to the rise in demand for automated breach & attack simulation solutions and services in this area, North America is predicted to hold the greatest market share. Due to factors such as the presence of competitors such as Aujas (US), SafeBreach Inc. (US), Netsecuris LLC (US), Optiv Security Inc. (US), Marlabs Inc. (US), and AttackIQ, the US is likely to lead the market in North America.

Europe to Hold the Second Spot

The European market for automated breach and attack simulation is predicted to rank second over the study period, owing to fast economic growth in nations such as the United Kingdom and Germany. Furthermore, the growing number of enterprises implementing automated solutions for breach and attack simulation drives market expansion in the region.

APAC to Witness Fastest Growth

The Asia Pacific is divided into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific, and it is predicted to be the fastest-growing region, owing to the digital revolution occurring in cybersecurity across industrial verticals and the rapid growth of rising countries such as China and India. Furthermore, China is likely to maintain its lead, while India is expected to be the fastest-growing country during the forecast period. The Chinese market is predicted to have the largest market share, owing to rapid advances in artificial intelligence, the increasing usage of internet of things (IoT) devices, and worldwide connectivity, which raises the potential risk of cyberthreats.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automated Breach & Attack Simulation Market

The global automated breach & attack simulation industry has reported an increase in demand for automated breach & attack simulation solutions and services, primarily as a result of a large number of organizations shifting their workforce to work from home, increasing the demand for digital solutions and increasing the risk of cyberattacks from unethical hackers. The use of automated breach and attack simulation platforms has aided various industry verticals in making their operations run more smoothly while closing the gap between existing security infrastructure and cyber-attacks utilizing advanced methods to penetrate organizational resources. For example, automated breach and attack simulation using red teaming services provided by industry participants has automated attacks that were previously carried out manually.

