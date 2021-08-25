Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske Demands Worker-Centred Recovery

English French

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Bea Bruske was in Halifax today as part of her cross-Canada election tour calling on voters to back candidates who support a recovery focused on workers.



“The pandemic hit Halifax’s economy hard. We need to attract good jobs back to this province and have a worker-centred recovery,” said Bruske. “I know Lisa Roberts will be focused on replacing lost jobs with better ones and making life more affordable for people here in Halifax and across Nova Scotia.”

In Halifax, thousands of jobs still haven’t returned and the unemployment rate remains well over the national average.

“No one should have to worry about how to keep a roof over their family’s head or whether they can afford needed medicine,” said Roberts. “The pandemic has had a devastating impact on people’s lives and made existing inequalities even worse. The road to recovery must include ending the legacy of healthcare cuts and helping working families thrive."

Canada’s unions are demanding an economic recovery where a day’s work provides a living wage, fair working conditions and a path to unionization.

“We will be criss-crossing the country over the next four weeks campaigning for candidates who are offering real solutions to lost jobs, disaster-proofing our social safety net, strengthening public health care and tackling climate change in a way that no worker is left behind,” concluded Bruske.

