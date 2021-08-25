Associa Real Property Management Selected to Manage The Ascent at Roebling’s Bridge

Dublin, OH, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management was selected to manage The Ascent at Roebling’s Bridge in Covington, KY.

The high-rise building has 24/7 concierge services and security, guest suites, a private car and driver, and waterfront views of the Ohio River and the Cincinnati skyline. Residents of the luxury community enjoy the onsite Owners’ Club, which features a private wine cellar, theatre, playroom, dining room, and event area with an expansive terrace. The building is also proximal to many eateries, nightlight, shopping, and the riverfront areas of Kentucky and Cincinnati.

“The Ascent at Roebling’s Bridge is dedicated to delivering the ultimate resident experience. Our team looks forward to offering our industry leadership and value-added services to further enhance the lifestyle of the residents living in this community,” stated Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management president. “Associa Real Property Management continues to grow our client base by focusing on providing exceptional customer services combined with expertise and best practices to every valued community we serve.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

