Green Plains Announces Groundbreaking at Fourth Ultra-High Protein Installation

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Green Plains Mount Vernon LLC has broken ground on the construction of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC™ system. Mount Vernon is the fourth Green Plains location to install MSC™ and is expected to be completed in 2022.



“We are continuing the transformative rollout of our plan to deploy Ultra-High Protein production across our entire platform,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “Each groundbreaking further demonstrates the continued execution of our multi-year transformation to the biorefinery platform of the future, creating sustainable ingredients that matter, to help meet growing global protein demand.”

Installation of the Mount Vernon MSC™ system is expected to take nine to 12 months. It will have the capacity to produce approximately 54,000 tons of Ultra-High Protein feed annually and is expected to increase capacity of renewable corn oil – a crucial low-carbon feedstock for renewable diesel – by 50%. Once Mount Vernon is online, Green Plains will surpass 250,000 tons of Ultra-High Protein production annually and provide customers with internal redundancy unequaled by other corn-based protein producers.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

