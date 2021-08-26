SalMar delivers satisfactory for the second quarter and positions itself for further growth along the entire value chain

English Norwegian

Highlights in the second quarter:



Solid craftsmanship and good biological performance gave strong results in both farming in Fish Farming Central Norway and Northern Norway in the quarter

Negative contribution from fixed-price contracts and higher costs relating to the completion and startup of InnovaNor and the expansion at Vikenco weakened results from Sales and Processing

Total operational EBIT for the period (including Icelandic Salmon) totalled NOK 661 million or NOK 18.05 per kg. Operational EBIT for Norway alone came to NOK 633 million or NOK 18.44 per kg

The upgrade at Vikenco has been completed while InnovaNor is close to completion and is expected to go into operation in the fourth quarter 2021

Good operational performance and increased price achievement improved Icelandic Salmon’s results

SalMar maintains its expectations to harvest 163,000 tonnes in Norway and 14,000 tonnes in Iceland in 2021 as a whole

SalMar secured financing for further sustainable growth through the successful issue of a green bond and a private placement

In May final investment decision was taken and construction started for the new smolt facility in Central Norway, Tjuin





Rising salmon prices and sound operations produced satisfactory results in the second quarter

SalMar made an Operational EBIT of NOK 661 million in the second quarter 2021, up from NOK 627 million in the previous quarter. With a harvested volume of 36,600 tonnes, this gives an Operational EBIT per kg of NOK 18.05.

“ Solid craftmanship that has given good biological performance has been the key to the strong segment results in both Central and Northern Norway in the second quarter. What pulls us down this quarter is the weak EBIT result from sales and industry. At the beginning of the year, we unfortunately had a darker view of the market and the price of salmon, which has proven to be the case. The fact that we actually underestimated the salmon, and the market, is the main reason why we today – overall – do not deliver a good enough result. On the positive side, the development recently has shown us how strong the salmon market is and we are optimistic in relation to continued strong market development going forward,” says SalMar’s CEO Gustav Witzøe.

Both Fish Farming Central Norway and Fish Farming Northern Norway continue to deliver good results, driven by stable biological performance and good price achievement.

Sales and Industry posted a weaker result than in comparable periods, due largely to the negative impact of fixed-price contracts at a time of rising spot prices and non-recurring costs relating to the completion and planned startup of the new InnovaNor harvesting plant and the expansion at Vikenco.

Icelandic Salmon continues its positive trend from the previous quarter, with robust underlying operations, improved biological performance and good price achievement on the salmon sold.

The SalMar Group made an Operational EBIT of NOK 1,289 million in the first six months of 2021, compared with NOK 1,947 million in the same period last year. The decrease is attributable primarily to a lower volume harvested in Norway in the first quarter.

Secured capital for further sustainable growth

In April, SalMar successfully issued a senior, unsecured green bond of NOK 3,500 million, maturing on 22 January 2027. The bond was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 22 July 2021.

At the beginning of June, SalMar also completed a private placement of 4.5 million new shares, which raised gross proceeds of NOK 2,709 million

“This has given SalMar further flexibility and underpins our capacity to grow through strategic acquisitions along the entire value chain. We are looking at the purchase of salmon licences, acquisition of companies and organic investments in smolt production, coastal farming, as well as harvesting and processing activities,” says CEO Gustav Witzøe.

The upgrade to Vikenco, which is SalMar’s harvesting and processing facility in Møre og Romsdal, was completed and put into operation in the second quarter. The construction of SalMar’s new harvesting and processing plant in Northern Norway, InnovaNor, is close to completion and will be operational in the fourth quarter this year.

In May 2021, final investment decision for the construction of a new smolt facility in Central Norway, Tjuin, was adopted and construction has now begun.

On 1 July 2021 and 25 August 2021, SalMar announced it had acquired ownership interest in Nekton Havbruk AS and Refsnes Laks AS which together give SalMar 5,500 tonnes of increased MAB for salmon production in Central Norway.

Offer for outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon

On 20 August 2021, SalMar announced that it intends to make a voluntary cash offer to purchase all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon for NOK 270 per share.

With several overlapping industrial interests, both in Northern Norway, the West Fjords of Iceland, and offshore, a combination offers ample opportunities to realise significant synergies

For more information, see separate stock exchange announcement sent on 20 August 2021.

Good prospects for growth

Covid-19 continues to create market uncertainty, but the aquaculture market’s response so far has demonstrated a robust capacity to withstand the difficulties. Combined with the rollout of vaccination programmes worldwide, gives SalMar a positive view of the second half of 2021 and the future going forward.

SalMar expects slightly lower costs, but a higher volume in the third quarter than in the second quarter.

SalMar still expects to harvest 163,000 tonnes in Norway and 14,000 tonnes in Iceland and 36,000 tonnes in Scottish Sea Farms in 2021.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Gustav Witzøe

Tel: +47 911 47 834

Email: gustav.witzoe@salmar.no

CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld

Tel: + 47 991 63 632

Email: trine.romuld@salmar.no

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world’s largest and most efficient producers of farmed salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya and Vikenco in Aukra. SalMar also owns 50 per cent of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no (http://www.salmar.no). for more information about the company.

