A selection for the position of CEO of UAB “Ignitis renewables” has been announced

Due to consolidation of green energy companies of Ignitis Group, a selection for the position of Chief Executive Officer of UAB “Ignitis renewables” has been announced

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company or Ignitis Group) informs that on 26 August its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables) has announced a selection of Chief Executive Officer.

The selection for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables is conducted in pursuit of consolidation project of renewable energy companies of Ignitis Group, which was announced on 10 June 2021 (link). Both internal and external candidates are welcome to participate in the selection. Aleksandr Spiridonov, the current Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables, will continue to hold the position until the end of the selection.

Among the requirements for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables are the following:

management experience in renewable energy companies;

experience in developing renewable energy resources;

experience in developing renewable energy internationally;

experience in working with stakeholders;

experience in forming renewable energy teams and knowledge of principles of project implementation;

ability to create and implement operational strategy.

You can find all requirements set for candidates in the official advertisement (link). After the Management Board of the Company approves the candidacy of the new Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables, the Company will inform about it via the securities exchange.

The newly selected Chief Executive Officer of Ignitis Renewables would be appointed for the term of five years.

The selection is conducted together with LSP Renewables, a renewable energy talent & recruitment specialist.

With increase in responsibilities of executives, selection procedures (link) have also been announced for four more positions of Ignitis Renewables executives: COO Wind and Solar, COO Combined Heat and Power, COO Offshore Wind and Chief Financial Officer.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076



