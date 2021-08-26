Custom Cycling Jerseys Low Minimum Orders USA – Team Apparel Design Kits Launch

Lincoln, United States, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Champion System USA now offers cycling jerseys and kits that customers can design based on their preferences, or use the custom templates available to save time and effort.

More information is available at https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys/

With the updated collection, Champion System aims to equip individual riders and teams with comfortable, aerodynamic apparel combining quality with performance features, and innovative technical fabrics.

Bike enthusiasts can choose from a range of cycling jerseys, bib shorts and tights, jackets and vests, and skinsuits. All the items are highly functional, designed with all-day comfort in mind to enhance the riding experience. The line also features various accessories, including socks, caps, gloves, and shoe covers.

The cycling apparel manufactured by Champion System has a lifetime quality guarantee and can be replaced or repaired if it does not adhere to its quality standards. The company also offers a no-charge replacement service for garments damaged in a crash or accident.

Orders are backed by a 5-week shipment guarantee, with clients getting 20% of their order credited to their next purchase if the company fails to deliver the items within the deadline.

All the cycling apparel is made from lightweight material for increased mobility and optimal airflow. The company uses breathable fabrics tested for quality and function that improve thermoregulation and can be worn in a variety of weather conditions. Some of the items have mesh side panels for rapid moisture wicking and fast drying, while some provide 50+ UV protection.

Clients seeking to add a unique touch to their cycling gear can make use of the opportunity to choose the color and prints for their outfits on their own. They can also incorporate their club’s name or sponsor logo to customize the apparel.

For riders who want to save time on their apparel design, Champion System offers custom design templates that allow them to pick from various concepts with no set-up fees.

The apparel maker has an order minimum set at 10 units for initial purchases, which can be a mix of a top, bottom, or suit. For repeat orders of the same design, pricing starts at five units.

The expanded range builds on the manufacturer’s commitment to offering innovative sports apparel following the world’s highest standards, while also providing superior customer service.

For more details, visit https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys/



Website: https://www.champ-sys.com