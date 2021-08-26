Global Head-Up Display Market Report 2021: Key Players Include Nippon, Denso, Visteon and Microvision

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head-Up Display Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the head-up display (HUD) market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation and automotive industries. The HUD market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increase in awareness on passenger and vehicle safety, the increasing demand for connected vehicles, and the growing demand for technologically advanced HUDs.



The study includes the head-up display market size and forecast for the head-up display market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use industry, component, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Conventional HUD

AR-Based HUD

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Aviation

Automotive

By Component [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Video Generators

Projectors/Projection Units

Display Units

Software

Others (relay optics, magnifier glass, and control panel)

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ROW



Some of the Head-Up Display companies profiled in this report include Nippon Seiki, Continental, Visteon, Denso, BAE Systems, Pioneer Corporation, Microvision, Thales Group, Garmin, Panasonic, and others.

