Japanese Telecoms Industry Outlook 2021-2026: Growing Mobile Phone Penetration and High Fixed Broadband Take-up Among Households Fuels Growth Over Next Five Years

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds.

The Japanese telecommunications industry is forecast to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese telecommunications market is the third-largest market in the world by revenue with three large fixed and mobile network operators that invested heavily in towers and fibre infrastructure over the past two decades despite an overall market underpinned by low economic and population growth.

Growing mobile phone penetration and high fixed broadband take-up among households will fuel future growth over the next five years.

Following the market expansion over the last 5 years, forecasts suggest subdued revenue growth growing to 2025, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue, Rakuten market entry and low population growth.

The strategic and economic competition between Japan and China is at the centre of advanced technology competition and the future of global data and communications. For most developed countries in the region, gaining strategic and economic power depends heavily on having technological ascendancy, especially in data and communications.

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

The Japan Telecoms Industry Report transactions database analysis highlights the dearth of inbound (domestic) transactions in the Japanese telecommunications services market, with the largest transactions from Softbank entering the mobile market and consolidating its position by acquiring smaller operators. However, in the short to medium term, the mobile telco sector is unlikely to experience corporate activity with Rakuten market entry. Softbank Group is selling down shares of its mobile arm to raise cash and fortify its ailing balance sheet with the group still owning about 62% of its mobile unit.

The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G could transform the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.





Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Japan Population

1.2 Japan's Economy

1.3 Japan's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2026

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Japan's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2020

3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2019-2026

3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2026





4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 NTT Profile

4.2 KDDI Profile

4.3 Softbank Profile

4.4 Rakuten Mobile Profile

4.5 Other Companies Profiles

4.5.1 Internet Initiative Japan

4.5.2 Sony Network Communications Inc (So-Net)

5 Mobile Market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2020

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Government Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 Japan Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Japan Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2020

8.2 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database

