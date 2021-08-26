2021 North American Gaming Almanac: Monthly Revenue Figures Through 2021, 3300+ Property Profiles and 500+ Property Owner Profiles

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Gaming Almanac 2020-2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American Gaming Almanac is a comprehensive guide to gaming in the United States and Canada. The Almanac covers casino and card room gaming, lotteries, and race and sports wagering, in every U.S. state and Canadian province.
Current and inflation-adjusted historical revenue statistics are given for each type of gaming in each geographic market. Counts and distribution are provided for gaming properties, gaming machines and tables, along with profiles of properties, owners and regulatory agencies.
Features:
- Five years of annual revenue data through 2018
- Monthly revenue figures through 2021, where available
- 1,000 revenue charts and tables
- State-by-state comparisons
- Gaming property counts
- Property rankings and cross-reference lists
- Overviews of types of gaming
- Gaming machine and table counts and distribution
- More than 3,300 property profiles
- Over 500 property owner profiles
Comprehensive Financial Coverage Of The North American Gaming Market
- The latest gaming revenue data, state-by-state comparisons, property profiles, and statistics.
- The Almanac will help you develop benchmarks, analyze competitors, monitor industry trends, and gather market data to support your business plan.
Key Topics Covered:
North America
Canada
Mexico
United States
Gaming Property Owners Properties Ranked by Size
- Gaming Machines
- Table Games
- Poker Tables
- Bingo Seats
- Gaming Positions
- Hotel Rooms
Properties Grouped by Type and Gaming Activity
- Casino-Hotels
- Riverboat Casinos
- Casino Cruises
- Racinos
- Horse Tracks
- Dog Tracks
- Card Rooms
- Poker Games
- Bingo Halls
Appendix A: Assumptions and Methodology
