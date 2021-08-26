Global Heat Exchangers Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $23.2 Billion by 2027 - Sustained Focus on Energy Efficiency in Modern Industrial Environments to Rev Up Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Exchangers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global market for Heat Exchangers estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooling Towers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Air Coolers Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR

In the global Air Coolers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Heat Exchangers Market in Short Term

Heat Exchangers and Boilers to Play Crucial Role amid COVID-19 Pandemic

An Introduction to Heat Exchangers

Product Groups

Product Types and Segments

End-Use Market: A Brief Note

Key End-Use Industries for Heat Exchangers

Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process Equipment in Industries

Global Heat Exchangers Market: Overview and Outlook

Playing Instrumental Role in Numerous Industries

Sophisticated Design Options for next-Generation, Eco-Friendly Heat Exchangers

3D Printing Unfolds Exciting Design Opportunities for Heat Exchangers

Segment Overview: Growing Need for Advanced Equipment Augurs Well for Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market

Strong Demand from End-Use Verticals Enables Heat Exchanger Market to Maintain Positive Trajectory in Long Term

Chemical Industry Commands Major Share

Oil & Gas Remains Major Application Segment for Heat Exchangers

Regional Analysis: Europe Secures Commanding Position in Global Heat Exchanger Market

Leading Players in the Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Alfa Laval and Others

Leading Players in the Global Compact Heat Exchangers Market (2020): Percentage Value Breakdown by Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Focus on Energy Efficiency in Modern Industrial Environments to Rev Up Opportunities for Heat Exchangers

Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step Up Market Opportunities for Compact Heat Exchangers

Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to Plate Heat Exchangers

Despite Slowdown in Demand, Chemical Industry to Remain the Dominant Consumer of Heat Exchangers

Critical Role of Heat Exchangers in the Power Generation/Utilities Sector Augurs Well

Continued Dominance of Coal & Move to Clean Coal Technologies to Drive the Importance of Heat Exchangers in Enabling Plant Efficiency & Emission Reduction

Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Heat Exchangers in the Energy Sector

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Heat Exchangers Market

Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry But Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency & Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price

Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices to Push Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers Further Beyond 2020

Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal Measure for the Global Oil Refining Market

Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector

Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for Heat Exchanger Sales

Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat Exchangers

Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers

Heat Exchangers Find Increased Acceptance in Marine Industry

Heat Exchangers Remain Critical Elements of Modern Data Centers

Mining Industry Trends Continue to Discourage Heat Exchangers Market

Innovations in Cooling Tower Design and Technology Crucial to Future Market Growth

Supportive Innovative Technologies of Heat Exchangers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes Its Revolutionary Presence Felt in the Heat Exchangers Market

Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes

Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift Eliminators Address Environmental Concerns and Drive Healthy Demand

New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency

Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves Infuse Vigor in the Market

R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer Raw Materials

Select Innovations

Focus on Intelligent Maintenance & Continuous Monitoring of Heat Exchangers Drives Opportunities for Replacement Demand

A Note on Industry Standards and Codes

Duct Cleaning and Air Conditioning Do Not Affect COVID-19 Transmission

Issues & Challenges

F-Gas Regulations

Low Awareness about Benefits of Building Energy Efficiency

Pricing and Distribution

Pricing Behavior by Product Segment

Steel as Raw Material Dominates

Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

