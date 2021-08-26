World Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027 - Weakening China is Still a Dominant Market

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • A Curtain Raiser
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Impact of GDP Growth on the Market
  • Steady Global Economy Bodes Well for the Market
  • Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
  • China Remains an Important Market
  • Outlook
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 85 Featured)

  • Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (USA)
  • Air System Components, Inc. (USA)
  • Airmaster Fan Company, Inc. (USA)
  • Continental Blower, LLC (USA)
  • CECO Environmental (USA)
  • DongKun Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • ebm-papst Group (Germany)
  • FlaktGroup (Germany)
  • Gardner Denver, Inc. (USA)
  • Greenheck Fan Corporation (USA)
  • Howden Group Ltd. (UK)
  • Loren Cook Company (USA)
  • Robinson Fans, Inc (USA)
  • The New York Blower Company (USA)
  • Tuthill Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Market
  • Explosion of Data Centers to Drive the Need for Cooling Systems
  • Developing Regions - Primary Growth Markets
  • Weakening China: Still a Dominant Market for Industrial & Commercial Fans & Blowers
  • Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental Regulations - Key Rationale for Fans & Blower Installations in Industries & Commercial Establishments
  • Volatile Oil Prices Affect Market
  • Improved CapEx Prospects in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Demand
  • Oil Price Shock Echoes Downstream into the Oil Refining & Processing End-Use Sector, Eliciting a Mixed Scenario of Profits and Losses
  • Cautious Chemical Industry Presents Opportunities & Challenges for Fans & Blowers
  • Cost Pressures & Environmental Concerns to Sustain Demand for Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry
  • Reviving Commodity Prices Present Positive Prospects for Industrial Fans & Blowers
  • Metal Processing Industries to Present Volatile Demand for Fans & Blowers
  • Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Industrial Fans & Blowers Market
  • Falling Agricultural Commodity & Oil Prices to Spur Growth in the Food Processing Industry & Benefit Demand for Processing Equipment Fans & Blowers
  • Environmental & Waste Treatment Sector Adds to Growth Prospects
  • Technology Developments - Crucial for Sustained Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

