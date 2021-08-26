World Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027 - Weakening China is Still a Dominant Market

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Impact of GDP Growth on the Market

Steady Global Economy Bodes Well for the Market

Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether

China Remains an Important Market

Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 85 Featured)

Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation (USA)

Air System Components, Inc. (USA)

Airmaster Fan Company, Inc. (USA)

Continental Blower, LLC (USA)

CECO Environmental (USA)

DongKun Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

ebm-papst Group (Germany)

FlaktGroup (Germany)

Gardner Denver, Inc. (USA)

Greenheck Fan Corporation (USA)

Howden Group Ltd. (UK)

Loren Cook Company (USA)

Robinson Fans, Inc (USA)

The New York Blower Company (USA)

Tuthill Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Market

Explosion of Data Centers to Drive the Need for Cooling Systems

Developing Regions - Primary Growth Markets

Weakening China: Still a Dominant Market for Industrial & Commercial Fans & Blowers

Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental Regulations - Key Rationale for Fans & Blower Installations in Industries & Commercial Establishments

Volatile Oil Prices Affect Market

Improved CapEx Prospects in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Demand

Oil Price Shock Echoes Downstream into the Oil Refining & Processing End-Use Sector, Eliciting a Mixed Scenario of Profits and Losses

Cautious Chemical Industry Presents Opportunities & Challenges for Fans & Blowers

Cost Pressures & Environmental Concerns to Sustain Demand for Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry

Reviving Commodity Prices Present Positive Prospects for Industrial Fans & Blowers

Metal Processing Industries to Present Volatile Demand for Fans & Blowers

Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Industrial Fans & Blowers Market

Falling Agricultural Commodity & Oil Prices to Spur Growth in the Food Processing Industry & Benefit Demand for Processing Equipment Fans & Blowers

Environmental & Waste Treatment Sector Adds to Growth Prospects

Technology Developments - Crucial for Sustained Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial and Commercial Fans and Blowers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

