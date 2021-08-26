Global air electrode battery market size to surpass USD 2 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the informed views of seasoned analysts and forecasters, worldwide air electrode battery market size reached USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to be valued USD 2.01 billion by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9% throughout.

The document provides a thorough analysis of the market, inclusive of insights on growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulatory scenario, verifiable projections, prevailing trends, and industry segmentations. It also sheds light on the competitive environment by elucidating the major players in terms of their financials and strategic moves. Further, the research literature employs various methodologies like Porter’s five forces, PEST analysis, and investment adoption model to deliver distinctive data sets that will help industry partakers in enhancing their revenue flow.

Notably, stable discharge voltage, extended service life, and high energy density are key characteristics stimulating the demand for air electrode batteries in applications such as portable electronic devices, electric vehicles, and utility-scale energy storage systems.

Experts claim that upward trend in the demand for electric vehicles is spurring the market growth. In fact, International Energy Association (IEA) claims that sales of electric cars reach 2.1 million worldwide in 2019, and subsequently boosted the total stock to 7.2 million EVs.

Further, as per Statista, global sales revenue of wearable devices increased to USD 44.42 billion in 2020 from USD 33.78 billion in 2019. This proliferating sales of portable consumer electronics is strengthening global air electrode battery market demand.

Moreover, rising application of battery energy storage systems due to increasing renewable energy production is enhancing the industry outlook. For instance, Center for Climate and Energy Solutions cites that solar generation is estimated to climb from 11% of total U.S. renewable generation in 2017 to 48% by 2050, indicating a strong demand for air electrode batteries in the upcoming years.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, government initiatives aimed at accelerating the adoption of renewable resources will continue to support the industry expansion. However, increasing regulations pertaining battery production may hinder overall remuneration scope in the forthcoming years.

Regional analysis summary:

North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe are the key regional contributors to global air electrode battery industry growth. Among these, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to showcase a robust growth rate throughout 2018-2027. This can be accredited to government initiatives encouraging EV adoption and rapidly progressing electronics manufacturing sector due to presence of large consumer base in APAC region.

Competitive landscape overview:

Prominent players influencing the competitive dynamics are LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., BASF SE, Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Hitachi Maxell Ltd., Tesla Inc., and Poly Plus Battery Co. among others.

Emphasis on R&D to improve air electrode batteries in terms of power, performance, and cost will help businesses improve their standing in the marketplace. Besides, strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and product capacity expansion will also play a major role in generating strong returns.

Global Air Electrode Battery Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Fuel Cell

Primary Battery

Secondary Battery





Global Air Electrode Battery Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Transportation

Medical Devices

Military Devices

Others





Global Air Electrode Battery Market, by Geography (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Air Electrode Battery Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

BASF SE

Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

Hitachi Maxell Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Poly Plus Battery Co.

Mullen Technologies Inc.

Phinergy Ltd.





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Air Electrode Battery Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Air Electrode Battery Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Air Electrode Battery Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Air Electrode Battery Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Air Electrode Battery Market Dynamics

3.1. Air Electrode Battery Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for electric vehicle

3.1.1.2. Rising sales of portable consumer electronics

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Rising number of regulations

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rising production of renewable energy

3.1.3.2. Favourable government policies for electric vehicle

Chapter 4. Global Air Electrode Battery Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Air Electrode Battery Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Air Electrode Battery Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Air Electrode Battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Air Electrode Battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Primary Battery

5.4.2. Secondary Battery

5.4.3. Fuel Cell

Chapter 6. Global Air Electrode Battery Market, by Application

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Air Electrode Battery Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Air Electrode Battery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Air Electrode Battery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Medical Devices

6.3.2. Transportation

6.3.3. Military Devices

6.3.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Air Electrode Battery Market, Regional Analysis

