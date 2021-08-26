Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $162.4 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Outsourcing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market to Reach $162.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Device Outsourcing estimated at US$92.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$162.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Contract Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Quality Assurance segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Medical Device Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Product Testing & Sterilization Services Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR

In the global Product Testing & Sterilization Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Providers of Critical Medical Supplies Gain Traction

Medical Device Outsourcing: An Introduction

Quality Remains Guiding Factor

Medical Device Outsourcing Services

Classification of Medical Devices

Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Device Category: 2020E

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing Destination

Class II Devices: Important Device Category

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Consolidation Continues to Mark the Industry

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Cadence, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Creganna Medical

Flex Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

ICON plc

Integer Holdings Corporation

Intertech Engineering Associates, Inc.

Memry Corporation

Millstone Medical Outsourcing, LLC

Nortech Systems, Inc.

Phillips-Medisize Corporation

Plexus Corporation

Providien, LLC

Sparton Corporation

Tecomet, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Viant

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Core Competencies: A Major Objective of Contract Manufacturing

An Effective Strategy for Small & Mid-Size Companies

Offshoring Model Paves Way for Medical Device Market Growth in Emerging Nations

Contract Manufacturing Gains Importance as a Brand Promotion Channel

Onshoring Trend Gains Ground

Rise in Disease Incidences and Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth

Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners and Rising Demand for Full-Service Providers

Contract Manufacturers Look to Innovations in Medical Devices

Design Engineering to Make Gains

Product Design & Development Services: High in Demand

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Product Design & Development Services

R&D and After-Market Engineering Support Services for Medical Devices on the Rise

CRO Outsourcing Picks Up Momentum

Product Testing & Certification Services Gain Traction

OEMs Queue Up for Product Implementation and Supply Chain Services

Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services Emerge as New Driving Force

Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth Potential

Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See Increased Opportunities

Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of Importance

Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing Services

Shortening of Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market to Drive Outsourcing Trend

A Brief Overview of Major Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

