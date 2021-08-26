Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to Reach $43.9 Billion by 2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oilfield Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to Reach $43.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oilfield Chemicals estimated at US$27.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Drilling Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stimulation Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Oilfield Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Production Chemicals Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Production Chemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Improve Productivity & Efficiency of Oil Fields Fuels Demand for Oilfield Chemicals

E&P Activities Determine Demand Dynamics in the Global Oilfield Chemicals Market

Shale Gas E&P Activities Translate into Opportunities for Oilfield Chemicals Market

Market Benefits from the Increase in Deepwater & Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Projects

Energy Demand Dynamics and Need to Bring Petroleum Crude Oil Wells to Production Drives Demand for Oilfield Chemicals

Demand for Petroleum-based Fuel from Transportation Industry Augurs Well for the Market

Shift towards Unconventional Drilling and Increasing Complexity of Drilling Activities Bodes Well for the Market

Demand Poised to Rise for Environment Friendly Oilfield Chemicals

Natural Polymeric Materials Hold Potential in Oilfield Operations

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market: Poised for Growth

EOR Chemicals Poised for Healthy Growth

Nanotechnology's Growing Role in Oilfield Chemicals

Tremendous Benefits of Custom Oilfield Chemical Manufacturing Augurs Well for the Market

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Gain Traction

Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

Challenges Facing Market Growth

