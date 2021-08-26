Global Smart Fabrics Market Report 2021-2027: Market to Reach $11.4 Billion - Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fabrics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Fabrics Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Fabrics estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense/Government segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR
The Smart Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Fitness & Sports Segment to Record 18.4% CAGR
In the global Fitness & Sports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$523.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!
- Recent Market Activity
- Smart Fabrics - A Nascent Yet High Growth Market
- Growth Drivers and Market Restraints - In a Nutshell
- R&D Initiatives, Technology Innovations and Material Advancements: Playing a Critical Role in Expansion of Smart Fabrics Market
- Promising Future Ahead for the Smart Textiles Market
- Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market
- Smart T-Shirts & Jackets: Promising Segments in Smart Fabrics Market
- Developed Markets Hold Ground in Smart Fabrics Market, Developing Economies Positioned for Long-term Growth
- High Cost, Compatibility & Power Supply Issues, and Privacy Concerns: Major Concerns to Address for the Smart Fabrics Market
- Integration of Sensors into Garments - A Major Challenge for Smart Fabric Makers
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 71 Featured)
- AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Clothing+ (Finland)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- EXO2 (USA)
- Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (USA)
- Hexoskin (Canada)
- Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)
- Interactive Wear AG (Germany)
- International Fashion Machines, Inc. (USA)
- Marktek, Inc. (USA)
- Milliken & Company (USA)
- Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (USA)
- Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)
- Outlast Technologies LLC (USA)
- Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)
- Sensoria, Inc. (USA)
- Smartex s.r.l (Italy)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles
- Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market
- Smart Fabrics - the Next Big Wave of Wearables
- Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth
- Military - A Lucrative End-Use Sector
- Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications
- Healthcare - The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles
- Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry
- Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
- Wearable Biomedical Sensors - A Potential Market Segment
- Smart Sutures
- Smart Socks Grow in Demand
- A Glance at Few Startups in the Smart Medical Textiles Market
- Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market
- Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring
- Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market: The Major End-Use Segment
- Sports & Fitness - A Significant Revenue Contributor
- Smart Inner Wear & Socks - Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market
- New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts
- Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports
- Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes
- Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market
- An Insight into Select Smart Fashion Brands
- Ambient Computing Key to Fashion Technology
- Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows
- Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential
- Smart Workwear - Addressing Needs of Employees in Hazardous Environments
- Light Conducting Fibers Hold Enormous Potential
- Self-Cleaning Textiles: The Focus of Innovations in Smart Fabrics Market
- RMIT University Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Nano-Enhanced Textiles
- Smart Fabric Designs: Focus on Simplifying Interactions
- Actuation and Response Applications Determine Market for SFITs
- Product Innovations Stimulate Growth in Smart Fabrics Market
- A Review of Select Product Developments in the Smart Fabric Market
- A Look at Other Recent Launches/Developments in the Smart Fabric Market
- Rigorous R&D Investments Spearhead Growth
- Multidisciplinary Approach to a Complex R&D Structure
- Public Funding for Smart Textiles R&D
- A Review of Select Smart Fabric Research Initiatives
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
