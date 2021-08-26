Global Smart Fabrics Market Report 2021-2027: Market to Reach $11.4 Billion - Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fabrics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Fabrics Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Fabrics estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense/Government segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR



The Smart Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Fitness & Sports Segment to Record 18.4% CAGR



In the global Fitness & Sports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$523.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!

Recent Market Activity

Smart Fabrics - A Nascent Yet High Growth Market

Growth Drivers and Market Restraints - In a Nutshell

R&D Initiatives, Technology Innovations and Material Advancements: Playing a Critical Role in Expansion of Smart Fabrics Market

Promising Future Ahead for the Smart Textiles Market

Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market

Smart T-Shirts & Jackets: Promising Segments in Smart Fabrics Market

Developed Markets Hold Ground in Smart Fabrics Market, Developing Economies Positioned for Long-term Growth

High Cost, Compatibility & Power Supply Issues, and Privacy Concerns: Major Concerns to Address for the Smart Fabrics Market

Integration of Sensors into Garments - A Major Challenge for Smart Fabric Makers

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles

Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market

Smart Fabrics - the Next Big Wave of Wearables

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth

Military - A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications

Healthcare - The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles

Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearable Biomedical Sensors - A Potential Market Segment

Smart Sutures

Smart Socks Grow in Demand

A Glance at Few Startups in the Smart Medical Textiles Market

Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market

Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring

Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market: The Major End-Use Segment

Sports & Fitness - A Significant Revenue Contributor

Smart Inner Wear & Socks - Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market

New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts

Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports

Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes

Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market

An Insight into Select Smart Fashion Brands

Ambient Computing Key to Fashion Technology

Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows

Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential

Smart Workwear - Addressing Needs of Employees in Hazardous Environments

Light Conducting Fibers Hold Enormous Potential

Self-Cleaning Textiles: The Focus of Innovations in Smart Fabrics Market

RMIT University Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Nano-Enhanced Textiles

Smart Fabric Designs: Focus on Simplifying Interactions

Actuation and Response Applications Determine Market for SFITs

Product Innovations Stimulate Growth in Smart Fabrics Market

A Review of Select Product Developments in the Smart Fabric Market

A Look at Other Recent Launches/Developments in the Smart Fabric Market

Rigorous R&D Investments Spearhead Growth

Multidisciplinary Approach to a Complex R&D Structure

Public Funding for Smart Textiles R&D

A Review of Select Smart Fabric Research Initiatives

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

