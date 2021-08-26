Global Cable Ties Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring 3M, ABB and Advanced Cable Ties Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cable Ties Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the cable ties market and it is poised to grow by USD 66.51 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Our report on the cable ties market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of metal detectable cable ties and the increasing demand for specialty cable ties.



The cable ties market analysis includes end-user and material segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties as one of the prime reasons driving the cable ties market growth during the next few years.

The report on cable ties market covers the following areas:

Cable ties market sizing

Cable ties market forecast

Cable ties market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cable ties market vendors that include 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Advanced Cable Ties Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., HellermannTyton GmbH, KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD., Novoflex, Panduit Corp., and Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd. Also, the cable ties market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Nylon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

ABB Ltd.

Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Advanced Cable Ties Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

HellermannTyton GmbH

KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.

Novoflex

Panduit Corp.

Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd.

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd75h0