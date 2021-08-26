Global Network Firewall Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunity with Expansion Into Latin American Markets

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Firewall Market-Evolution Towards Hybrid Data Center Security and SASE" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Network firewalls are one of the oldest solution categories in the cybersecurity market. Much like firewalls that isolate parts of a building to prevent the spread of fire, network firewalls emerged to separate organizations' private networks from the public internet. Early firewalls enabled organizations to inspect incoming and outgoing traffic.

Over time, firewalls evolved to include additional functionalities that allow organizations to examine traffic more deeply and provided organizations with more active security controls. While network firewalls have been evolving in the past years, they did not emerge to secure environments that fully or partially rely on the cloud.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the transformation of the organizational perimeter. Since nearly all employees became remote and started using external applications, organizations faced a new challenge of securing decentralized and distributed environments.

Because of that, a growing number of organizations will choose the newer generation of firewall solutions that are better suited for today's infrastructure. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) will take the central stage in the network security market, with the firewall as a service (FWaaS) component gradually replacing legacy firewalls.

Organizations will turn to a new set of networking and security practices with zero trust principles at their core. Vendors will attempt to reinforce the importance of traditional network firewalls within the new security architecture, but their role will be declining. At the same time, although organizations are migrating workloads to the cloud, their data centers will not cease to exist.

While some organizations may be slow in adopting the cloud, others may choose to keep their data centers for compliance reasons or privacy concerns. The continued reliance on traditional data centers against the backdrop of the cloud migration trend indicates that the use-cases for network firewalls will continue to be in demand in the foreseeable future.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Network Firewall Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Network Firewall Market

The Evolution of Network Security

Network Firewall Market Scope of Analysis

Network Firewall Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for the Network Firewall Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Network Firewall Market

Distribution Channels for Network Firewall Market

Growth Drivers for the Network Firewall Market

Growth Restraints for the Network Firewall Market

Forecast Assumptions - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Verticals - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast by Company Size - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Company Size - Network Firewall Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Network Firewall Market

Competitive Environment - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Share - Network Firewall Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Network Firewall Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Virtual Network Firewall Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Virtual Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast - Virtual Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Virtual Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Virtual Network Firewall Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis - On-premise Network Firewall Market

Key Growth Metrics for the On-premise Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast - On-premise Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - On-premise Network Firewall Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - On-premise Network Firewall Market

Growth Opportunity Universe - Network Firewall Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion Into the Latin American Market, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Hybrid Security Offerings, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), 2021

Insights for CISOs

The Hybrid Security Model

Recommendations

Next Steps

