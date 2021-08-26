Ragnarok The Lost Memories Official Launch in Thailand on August 26, 2021

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its wholly‑owned subsidiary in Thailand, Gravity Game Tech., Ltd. (“GGT”) has officially launched Ragnarok The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro RPG mobile game, in Thailand on August 26, 2021.

This game is an in-house developed mobile game and the developer is Gravity NeoCyon Inc., its subsidiary in South Korea.

Having great attention from Closed Beta Test opened on July 4, 2021, more than 500,000 sign-ups have been achieved in the pre-registration opened on July 20, 2021.

Various launching events and promotions for the game are taking place for Thailand users on both platforms, the Apple App Store and Google Play.





[Ragnarok The Lost Memories_Official Website] https://tlm.gnjoy.in.th/

[Ragnarok The Lost Memories_Official Facebook Fanpage] https://www.facebook.com/TheLostMemoriesTH

[Ragnarok The Lost Memories_Official Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/gravitygametech_official

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

