The Cannabis Society to host worldwide hybrid conference this September

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis Society is pleased to announce that they are hosting a worldwide hybrid conference covering two distinct topics: European Medical Cannabis and North American MSO Growth and Consolidation on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021. This one-day conference will start with discussions surrounding European Medical Cannabis and move into North American MSO Growth and Consolidation in the afternoon.

The conference will provide participating executives with direct access to leading cannabis experts through keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive workshops through an online/in person (hybrid) conference platform. Focusing on one day of deal-making, business, and education. This will be a hybrid format, allowing attendees the option to join in-person at one of the venue locations in New York or Berlin or from the comfort of their own home office.

“These conferences bring together the worlds’ largest cannabis players and brilliant minds in one place,” says Bill Hennessey, CEO of The Cannabis Society, “The impact and reach these hybrid conferences have is one-of-a-kind and something The Cannabis Society is proud of.”

The European Medical Cannabis Conference (EMCC) leads the day, bringing hand-selected top-level C-suite executives, medical professionals, producers, distributors and experts together from all over the cannabis industry to share their knowledge, wisdom, and experiences. The MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference follows the EMCC, providing participants direct access to leading cannabis MSOs using an online conference platform.

These conferences connect participants with senior leadership from all aspects of the European Cannabis industry and MSO executives. As the industry is consolidating and growing daily, this conference encourages the best in the industry to work together in removing the stigma facing cannabis.

The Cannabis Society is moving the industry forward and removing the stigma surrounding the cannabis industry in Europe. In North America, they are educating the industry on evolving MSO consolidation and connecting regional players / Single State Operators with MSOs and investors.

About The Cannabis Society: The Cannabis Society was started in Canada, leading up to legalization. The goal was to move forward and remove stigma surrounding the cannabis industry, and facilitate transactions among cannabis founders/C-Suite, investors, and service providers. The Cannabis Society creates, markets, and executes 50+ cannabis conferences annually in Europe, USA, and Canada. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.thecannabissociety.org/.