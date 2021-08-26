Global data center accelerator market size to record 36.7% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per seasoned analysts, global data center accelerator market size was valued at USD 10 billion in 2020 and is likely to account for USD 89.2 billion by the year 2027, recording a whopping 36.7% CAGR during the study period. This rapid expansion can be credited to increasing utilization of AI technologies in data centers and rising popularity of cloud-based services.

The document also elaborates on the various market segmentations and highlights the key revenue generators for this marketplace. Additionally, it not only talks about the geographical reach of this business space but also focuses on the key participants operating in this vertical, further ensuring high-quality decision making while investing in new ventures & projects.

Growing demand for AI solutions in HPC data centers coupled with mounting number of companies offering application performance enhancement and machine learning tools are also stimulating the overall industry outlook.

There has been a surge in demand for consumer-drive data and cloud resources from both consumer and corporate standpoint, which in turn has resulted in development of large-scale public cloud data centers. In addition, the widespread adoption of augmented reality as well as virtual reality to enhance consumer engagement are augmenting global data center accelerator industry remuneration.

Despite the various growth stimulants, factors such as high costs associated with the product and lack of AI hardware experts could act as a bottleneck for the market expansion. Regardless, strategic R&D investments and subsequent technology breakthroughs could provide the necessary revenue spike for the market majors.

Emphasizing on the geographical scope

Global scope of operations of this business domain comprises of regions such as Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

According to reliable predictions, Asia-Pacific data center accelerator industry is predicted to expand substantially over the study period, with China standing tall in terms of revenue hierarchy. Increasing number of data centers, shifting preferences towards cloud service providers, and growing demand for improved connectivity and scalable solutions are facilitating the business scenario in China.

Surging investments by public entities towards technological developments have allowed for widespread adoption of cloud-based services including IoT and Big Data Analytics in China. This has managed to entice international investors, which in turn is also adding traction to China data center accelerator industry size.

