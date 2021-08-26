SolidProof Offers Free Audit for DeFi projects in a Community Tournament

Handewitt, Germany, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German-based audit company SolidProof has just kickstarted a free audit program for DeFi projects. The firm sets out to show appreciation to its supporters by launching a free audit tournament.



The community will have an opportunity to vote for the projects they find most suited to get a free audit and report. The announcement comes after Solidproof has successfully audited the BSC-based CyberRacing project.

Protecting Project Investors and Users

The DeFi market has been hit hard by many challenges, but fraud-related cases are the most evident. The space has seen new inventions and innovative companies that are looking to curb this issue.

Solidproof uses auditing and KYC procedures to build trusted blockchain-based DeFi projects, unlike other companies that offer just one of them. The auditing procedure renders a project genuine, and hence the investor is assured of safety.

The audit company determines a user's identity and establishes that their funds' sources are legit KYC services. However, you should note that the DSGVO regulation guards the data against unauthorized access, so there is little to no leakage.

Projects Voting Details

To vote for the projects, you have to follow SolidProof on their Telegram and subscribe to all their social networks; Twitter and Facebook.

Once you have checked all the eligibility boxes, you can then apply to participate. You will be required to submit an application through this google form . Once submitted, there will be a week of voting on Twitter and Telegram for everyone who has applied to participate. Over the week, various projects users will vote projects in or out. Those who voted in will receive a free audit and the confirmations posted on Twitter. You can check more details about the tournament here .

So that more people are motivated to vote for their project, there is a 5 x 100 USDT giveaway . Also, the participants will randomly receive prizes after the tournament completion.

SolidProof Auditing Services are Top-Notch

SolidProof, without a doubt, offers trustworthy and seamless auditing with minimal errors. Defi providers get a chance to secure their smart contracts.

The first step when auditing a project is the communication phase. This is where the exciting project sends a non-binding request and code to SolidProof. The company will then assess the project and invoice a personalized offer to the client.

When given the go-ahead, the auditing team will then review the code a couple of times to identify vulnerabilities that could render the project prone to hacking or any other form of attack. The vulnerabilities are ranked between critical, medium, and low and sent back for fixing.

The SolidProof team ensures that it works with the project developer to ensure that all issues get fixed. After that, another audit takes place. Once the code is satisfactory, the audit company offers an audit certificate that shows the project has been audited and is free from attacks.

Get in Touch

To participate in the auditing voting, remember to follow Solid Proof on their social media pages below. You can also scour more information on the poll whenever they update the information.

Group: https://t.me/solidproof

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolidProof_io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/solidproof.io

Website: https://solidproof.io/

Media Contact -

MAKE Solutions UG

Mails Nielsen

Hello@solidproof.io