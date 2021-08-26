Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melamine Formaldehyde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global melamine formaldehyde market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Melamine formaldehyde refers to a white, odorless and tasteless thermosetting plastic that hardens and strengthens upon heating. It is manufactured by the polymerization of formaldehyde with melamine and exhibits resistance against scratches, impact, moisture, heat and chemicals. In comparison to other thermoplastics, such as acetate, once melamine sets, it does not soften or melt and can retain its strength and shape upon reheating. It is commonly used in the production of laminates for surface walls, cabinets, sanitary ware, counters and household crockery items, such as cups, glasses, bowls and plates. It can also be converted into a foam with distinctive pore structures and used as an insulating and soundproofing material.
Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, a significant increase in the demand for melamine formaldehyde from various industries, such as construction, automotive, furniture, chemical and packaging, is providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, in the construction industry, melamine formaldehyde is used for saturating decorative papers that are laminated under high heat and pressure. Owing to its various advantageous properties, such as thermal insulation and chemical resistance, it is also being used for manufacturing automobile interiors in the form of decorative laminates and surface coatings, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the utilization of melamine formaldehyde and bamboo mixture for producing environment-friendly products, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global melamine formaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Methylated Formaldehyde
- Non-Methylated Formaldehyde
Breakup by Grade:
- Industrial Grade
- Reagent Grade
Breakup by Application:
- Laminates
- Molding Powder
- Paints
- Surface Coatings
- Adhesives
- Thermal Insulation Foams
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Construction and Building
- Packaging
- Electronics
- Wood and Furniture
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allnex Netherlands B.V., BASF SE, Borealis AG, Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A (Gruppo Frati S.p.A), Eurotecnica Contractors and Engineers S.p.A. (Proman Holding AG), Hexza Corporation Berhad, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Ineos Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Hexion Inc. (Formerly-Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC), Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., etc.
